'It will be tear-jerking' - Thunderbear's new owner expecting an emotional rollercoaster at Royal Ascot

Will Armitage is readying himself for an emotional day as an owner at Royal Ascot on Saturday, having purchased a 50 per cent share in the Jack Davison-trained Thunderbear for £75,000 via ThoroughBid last Thursday.

The gelded son of Kodi Bear, trained by County Meath-based Jack Davison, lines up in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes, with rider Jamie Spencer wearing the silks of the part-owner's late father Mark.

Sports betting entrepreneur and investor Will said: “There are multiple reasons why this will be an emotional day on Saturday. For starters. it would have been my father’s birthday,.

“My father was a steward at Ascot for 30 years or so; he was a passionate horseracing fan, and that’s how I developed the bug, as a six-year-old sitting on the kitchen floor, reading about whatever Willie Carson was riding.

"My father would be asking me what would be returned if I had 50p on and it won at 7-2, and that’s in essence how I started my love of numbers and sport and gambling.

“Having a horse running in my colours, which were his colours, on what would be his birthday, will be tear-jerking, but he’ll be looking down from on high going, ‘What have you done?! Why have you spent that much?!'"

Thunderbear, who was bred by Killarkin Stud out of the Raven's Pass mare Speronella and is a half-brother to four winners, was a busy boy as a two-year-old, running nine times and taking eight goes to get off the mark, his turn coming in a nursery at Fairyhouse.

He has stepped up his form as a three-year-old, winning a handicap at Nottingham and then, following the gelding operation, finishing fourth behind The Antarctic in the Group 3 Lacken Stakes at Naas. He is back up in trip on Saturday, when The Antarctic will again be among the opposition.

As for his reasons for buying the half-share share, Armitage said: “£75,000 is a lot of money, but he’s a cracking horse and we should have a lot of fun, not just on Saturday but going forward.

“If you saw his win at Nottingham, you couldn’t believe it. He was the outsider of five but absolutely coasted home.

“It will be an amazing day out and I’m always keen on up-and-coming trainers. I never have horses with big trainers; I like to support the seemingly lesser lights, hoping that they’re going to become bigger lights at some stage.”

Davison expressed his optimism before last week's sale that Thunderbear would run well at Royal Ascot, and Armitage also thinks his new purchase can outrun his 28-1 odds.

“Fingers crossed he’s an improver," he said. "That Naas run was after a gelding operation as well, and sometimes you then see further improvement. We’re hopeful.

“We’ve got a great jockey on board in Jamie Spencer. Jack Davison’s a great trainer and he’s very happy with how he’s progressed. It’s incredibly tough to be playing at this big table with the big guns, but a fun day out is the name of the game.

“There will be a few friends of mine along the way who will come in, and we’ll make it fun and be targeting races not just in England and Ireland but abroad. We'll aim to put an up-and-coming horse and up-and-coming trainer on the map.”

The auction last Thursday was exclusively set up for the sale of Thunderbear, the day before ThoroughBid’s June Sale, and Armitage added: "The online sales concept is something I’m sure we’ll see more of, as it makes sense the way things are these days.”

