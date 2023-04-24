'It is the journey itself that makes this programme so special' - Alex Sausville's Flying Start blog

Our latest Godolphin Flying Start blog comes from Alex Sausville, from New York. While on the University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program, he was able to develop skills and understanding of various facets of the racing industry, with a focus on international racing and pedigrees.

From the start of the Keeneland spring meet to the soon to be first Saturday in May, the sun is shining bright here in the Bluegrass. Racing is in full flight and through various visits, lectures and days on the track, we haven’t missed a moment of the action.

Over the past few weeks, we have been fortunate to venture out to some of Kentucky’s top stallion farms such as Jonabell, Ashford and Spendthrift to name but a few.

Getting the chance to stand before the likes of Kentucky Derby winners Justify, Authentic and Nyquist continues to help build the anticipation for what’s to come. And with four months of following the Kentucky Derby trail under our belts, the group is eagerly awaiting the chance to finalise their selections for who will take this year’s Run for the Roses

With things heating up on the track in recent weeks, we have been able to cycle through several different rotations that put us in the heart of the action in the early mornings. From the weeks spent at the Godolphin rehabilitation barn with Johnny Burke to spending Keeneland’s opening weekend with trainer Eddie Kenneally, my fellow trainees and I felt all the buzz from the opening of the training track to the call to the post for the first.

Experiencing racing at the highest level in any facet is a feeling like no other, however over these first couple of weekends we have had a more in-depth look by being able to shadow all the different departments here at Keeneland. Being the racing fans that we are, we have been able to witness some of racing’s biggest days through what we see on the track or even on broadcasts on NBC or Racing TV; however, when you get to see the behind the scenes of what it takes to get a race from declarations to the winner’s enclosure and everything in between, your appreciation increases tenfold.

Godolphin Flying Start trainees inspecting Authentic at Spendthrift Farm

Through all our office rotations here at Jonabell Farm to getting to watch morning workouts with director of bloodstock Michael Banahan, the welcome we have received from the team at Godolphin USA has been second to none. And with the reappearance of a two-time Breeders’ Cup winner in Modern Games back to the American turf, we were in an incredible position to be a part of something very special.

That feeling of excitement and anticipation was noticeable in every part of the operation, and although the result may not have landed the way we had hoped and cheered for throughout the race, the build-up and opportunity to share that moment with the Godolphin team is something we will never forget.

Our time as trainees of the Godolphin Flying Start helps prepare us for the destination, to reach the aspirations we one day hope to achieve. However, it is the journey itself that makes this programme so special. And with only a few months left as first-year trainees and our US externships on the horizon, that journey has truly just begun.

