Irish Guineas hero Awtaad the latest to have first foal on the ground

Awtaad's first foal arrived in Ireland in the early hours of Tuesday morning

The first foals by stallions delivering their first crops in 2018 continue to arrive, with the 2016 Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Awtaad the latest to become a father.

A colt out of the winning Rock Of Gibraltar mare Street Style, herself a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Luas Line and the Group 2 winner Lost In The Moment, was foaled at Redpender Stud in County Kilkenny at 4am on Tuesday.

"I’m delighted with him. He’s a very good quality foal with lots of size and plenty of bone," said Redpender Stud’s Jimmy Murphy.

Street Style is already the dam of Panama Hat, by Medicean, a winner of the Group 3 Diamond Stakes at Dundalk. The mare’s 2014 Canford Cliffs colt was purchased for 240,000gns at Tattersalls October Book 1 by Tony Nerses.

Awtaad finished third in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and landed the Group 2 Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown as well as winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the son of Cape Cross is standing the 2018 season at Derrinstown Stud for a fee of €15,000.

Markaz: a brother to Nunthorpe Stakes scorer Mecca's Angel

A little over 24 hours later, fellow Derrinstown Stud stallion Markaz had a first reported foal on the ground when a filly out of the Invincible Spirit mare Spirit Of Alsace was born at 5.30am on Wednesday.

The filly was delivered at Derek Veitch's Ringfort Stud in Ireland and Veitch said: "She is a lovely, correct filly, medium sized, and I'm very happy with her."

Markaz will stand the 2018 season for a fee of €6,000.

