Bloodstock News ROUND-UP

Irish Derby runner-up Kingfisher has first mares scanned in foal

Kingfisher: was tenth in the Derby won by Australia and second to the same horse in the Irish version
Alain Barr
Irish Derby runner-up Kingfisher has successfully had two mares scanned in foal.

Primeiradama, a placed daughter of Poliglote, is a half-sister to the Grade 3 chase winner The Reader and Listed hurdle scorer Vintage.

Olive, a lightly raced daughter of Forestier, is a daughter of Auteuil Listed chase winner Olivia Des Bordes, who has amassed more than €300,000 in prize-money.

Kingfisher, a seven-year-old son of Galileo, is standing his first season at Haras du Mont Goubert at a €2,500 fee.

Bred by Whisperview Trading out of the Listed-winning Halling mare Mystical Lady, Kingfisher was trained by Aidan O'Brien and was a runaway maiden winner at Killarney as a juvenile.

At three, he won the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester before finishing tenth in Derby won by stablemate Australia, who he finished second to in the Irish version. 

Kingfisher added a further Listed success at the start of his four-year-old campaign, before finishing second to Trip To Paris in the Gold Cup at Ascot, for which he earned a career-high Racing Post Rating of 116.

Cokoriko off the mark with first runner over jumps

Cokoriko, a son of Robin Des Champs who won a Listed hurdle at Auteuil as recently at 2013, has now supplied winners under both codes after his first jumps runner, Polirico, won a valuable hurdle for unraced three-year-olds on debut at Compiegne on Monday.

Polirico is the second winner for Cokoriko after Lisa De Vassy, the sire's only runner on the Flat.

That filly is now two-from-two after winning a 1m2f maiden at Salon Provence in December and following up in a Class 2 contest at Cagnes-Sur-Mer in January.

Cokoriko is standing the 2018 breeding season at Haras de Cercy at a €2,000 fee.

