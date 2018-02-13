Inglis delighted with response to new-look Classic Yearling Sale

Inglis officials have spoken of their delight at the response to the new-look Classic Yearling Sale, which drew to a close on Tuesday at the company's new Riverside Stables sales complex in Sydney.

Book 1, which spanned the first three days of the sale, delivered eye-catching increases across the board, concluding on Monday with an average of A$94,486, a 34 per cent jump on the previous year. The median also rose, by 36 per cent, to A$75,000, with the aggregate coming in at $48,573,500.

The momentum continued throughout Tuesday's one-day Book 2 session, with more than A$7 million of sales returning an average of A$44,914.

Overall, the 800-lot catalogue produced an aggregate of A$55,575,000 and managing director Mark Webster said the numbers were proof that the new format had been warmly received.

“Clearly the format has worked on top of Book 1, which is now at a clearance of 93 per cent, so all up we have an increase in turnover of $20,000,000 for Book One and Book Two,” he said.

“If you put that in comparison to the level of growth that was achieved at the Magic Millions sale on the Gold Coast this year, which is really their main sale while this is our third level sale, that gives us great confidence as to where we will end up at the end of the year.”

"It’s a new era at Riverside Stables and it’s a new era for the Classic sale."

