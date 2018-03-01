Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Bloodstock News BEAST FROM THE EAST

In pictures: Galileo and co enjoy the snowy conditions at Coolmore's Irish base

Display:
Perennial champion sire Galileo, the sire of top-class performers Found, Frankel and a host of others, takes a walk in the snowy conditions
Perennial champion sire Galileo, the sire of top-class performers Found, Frankel and a host of others, takes a walk in the snowy conditions
Coolmore's stallion yard is covered in a blanket of snow as the cold weather grips the County Tipperary operation
Coolmore's stallion yard is covered in a blanket of snow as the cold weather grips the County Tipperary operation
Colin J Kenny
Mastercraftsman, the sire of Amazing Maria, almost blends in with the snow covered scene as he heads out for a walk
Mastercraftsman, the sire of Amazing Maria, almost blends in with the snow covered scene as he heads out for a walk
Coolmore
Highland Reel, one of three new recruits to the Coolmore roster in 2018, looks alert as he takes in the scene
Highland Reel, one of three new recruits to the Coolmore roster in 2018, looks alert as he takes in the scene
Coolmore

Related stories

Business as usual for Galileo as the Coolmore kingpin dominates Derby entries Quality over quantity in 2018 as Newsells Park Stud restructures its herd Harry Angel's dam the latest quality addition to China Horse Club ranks Galileo and Dubawi in line for awesome Ecurie des Monceaux mares Solid gold coverings in store for Blue Diamond's flawless broodmares Elwick Stud enjoying the ride as Mondialiste's stallion career takes flight

Key data

Mastercraftsman Galileo Highland Reel
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets