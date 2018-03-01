In pictures: Galileo and co enjoy the snowy conditions at Coolmore's Irish base UPDATED 5:42PM, MAR 1 2018 Display: Perennial champion sire Galileo, the sire of top-class performers Found, Frankel and a host of others, takes a walk in the snowy conditions Coolmore's stallion yard is covered in a blanket of snow as the cold weather grips the County Tipperary operationColin J Kenny Mastercraftsman, the sire of Amazing Maria, almost blends in with the snow covered scene as he heads out for a walkCoolmore Highland Reel, one of three new recruits to the Coolmore roster in 2018, looks alert as he takes in the sceneCoolmore