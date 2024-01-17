'I’m astonished at how much this first foal is like the Strad' - National Stud reports a significant arrival!

The first foal of seven-time Group 1 winner Stradivarius arrived at the National Stud in the early hours of Monday morning.

Bred by Wretham Stud out of the Bated Breath mare Give Me Breath, the chestnut filly is the image of her prolific sire, winner of a record 18 European Group races highlighted by three Gold Cups.

"She is a lovely first foal for Stradivarius and looks to have his strength and athleticism at this early stage, which bodes well for future arrivals," said the stud's head of bloodstock Joe Bradley.

"We have two more mares due in the next week, so it is a very exciting time for everyone on the farm."

He added: “His book for 2024 is looking very strong and breeders are really taken with him. They're taken with his physique, temperament and of course his walk, which I‘m sure will be replicated in his progeny."

Owner-breeder Bjorn Nielsen said: “I’m astonished at how much this first foal is like the Strad in both her colouring and movement, being chestnut with a big white blaze!”

The bonuses offered to breeders in 2023 will continue for Stradivarius’s second crop.

The first ten two-year-old winners will receive a £25,000 bonus, and Group winners in Britain, Ireland and France win bonuses of £100,000 for a Group 3, increasing to £250,000 for a Group 1 win.

Stradivarius, the now ten-year-old son of Sea The Stars, stands at the National Stud for £10,000 live foal.

