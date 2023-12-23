'I was utterly taken aback by the pressure of selling young stock' - a student's spotlight on National Stud education

I embarked on the National Stud’s Level 3 Stud Management and Sales Consignment course back in September, undoubtedly as a racing enthusiast. However, being immersed in stud and bloodstock activity in the opening three months of the course has rapidly grown my interest and insight into the thoroughbred breeding industry. A hugely significant aspect of the sport of horseracing but not as widely acknowledged.

When the course began, yearling prep was in full swing at the National Stud and our student cohort quickly became involved in assisting in the sales preparation process. During the October yearling sales we were allocated external placements with consignors to help us understand the commercial importance of bloodstock sales and witness day-to-day sales life from a consignor’s perspective.

I completed my placement with Clare Manning’s Boherguy Stud and was utterly taken aback by the pressure of selling young stock; years of hard work culminated in seconds in the sales ring.

The sales were an incredible learning experience in everything from handling young stock to showing to prospective buyers. It was a real sink-or swim environment but I think I managed to keep my head above water (just about)!

After the sales we returned to the stud to start preparing the December mare and foal sales drafts. Being involved in the prep process from the start this time was incredibly informative and rewarding; watching the foals physically mature and evolve into sales prospects was an eye-opening experience.

Cheveley Park took me on for both the Tattersalls December Foal and Mare Sales and made me feel like a valued member of their team for the duration. I was entrusted with presenting and showing horses to prospective buyers, as well as leading horses through the sales ring. The whole experience was fantastic, particularly meeting such a wide array of people at the head of the industry, and even better that such knowledgeable people were willing to answer my questions!

External trips have also been a highlight of the National Stud course so far, visiting the likes of Frankel and Dubawi at Banstead Manor and Dalham Hall respectively. We also recently jetted off to Ireland to visit the Aga Khan’s Gilltown Stud, Closutton (training base of 17-time Irish National Hunt champion trainer Willie Mullins), Godolphin’s Irish headquarters Kildangan Stud, and the December National Hunt Sale at Goffs. The 3.30am alarm isn’t as painful when you get to meet Sea The Stars and Willie Mullins . . . all before lunch!

After a break over Christmas, and watching as much racing as I can manage, I am looking forward to getting stuck into the breeding season, getting as much foaling experience as I can and learning how to look after newborn foals.

The Level 3 Stud Management and Sales Consignment course has been a special start to my journey in the breeding industry. I can’t thank everyone at the National Stud enough, as well as Boherguy and Cheveley Park for the opportunity to work with them at the sales.

