'I consider it a huge privilege' - new addition to Darley stallion nominations team

The UK Darley stallion nominations team has recently welcomed a new addition in Conor Norris, who takes on the role of nominations sales executive.

Norris comes with a wealth of experience across the industry, most recently as assistant trainer to Marco Botti. Having graduated from university with a degree in business and management, he completed the BHA Graduate Development Programme.

He has experience across several industry sectors, including yearling prep at Arrowfield, foal prep at Whitsbury Manor Stud and stud seasons with Norris Bloodstock plus stints with GBRI, JC Estates and Britbet.

Norris said: “I consider it a huge privilege to have been given the opportunity to work for Darley in the nominations team, working with the highest profile, quality stallions on offer in Europe.

“I am very much looking forward to meeting breeders and assisting with their mating plans.”

