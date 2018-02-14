Hugely promising pointers among Cheltenham February Sale draft

Ask Dillon en route to winning the five-year-old geldings' maiden at Nenagh on Sunday

Ask Dillon, Good And Hardy and Pragmatic are among the winning pointers included in the initial draft for the boutique Tattersalls Ireland Cheltenham February Sale, which takes place at 1.30pm on Thursday, February 15.

Ask Dillon, a five-year-old Ask gelding to be offered by Shirley Berry's Murberry Stables, ran out an impressive six-length winner at Nenagh on Sunday, the same day five-year-old High Rock gelding Pragmatic opened his account at Dungarvan.

Good And Hardy, meanwhile, won a four-year-old geldings' maiden at Templenacarriga on New Year's Eve.

Interestingly, both Dickie Diver and Lorvon Pearl won on the same card and were subsequently sold for £210,000 and £90,000 at the Goffs UK January Sale last week.

Dual Grade 2 winner On The Blind Side was offered at last year's sale, while dual Listed chase scorer Ms Parfois sold at the 2016 renewal.

The record price for a point-to-pointer at public auction was smashed last year when Tom Malone and Joe Tizzard went to £480,000 to secure Flemenshill, who had won his Oldtown maiden impressively in the lead-up to the sale.

Sadly, the son of Flemenshill later suffered a heart attack during routine exercise while in the care of Colin Tizzard.

Tattersalls Ireland Cheltenham January Sale

Where/when Tattersalls Ireland sales arena, Cheltenham; sale begins at 1.30pm on Thursday, January 15; horses may be viewed in the Charles Turner yard from 2.30pm on Wednesday, January 14 and 8.30am on Thursday, January 15

Sold last year From 42 offered, 33 sold for turnover of £2,562,000, an average of £77,636 and median of £50,000

Star graduates Mulcahys Hill (bought by Highflyer Bloodstock and Warren Greatrex for £61,000 post sale), On The Blind Side (Highflyer Bloodstock, £205,000)