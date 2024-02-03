How an accidental lapdance livened up a decidedly un-rock and roll trip to Tattersalls

Thursday, February 1

Pinch punch first sale of the month. I’m fortunate that life as a sales correspondent has opened some interesting doors. I’ve met some famous and fascinating people, and by this stage of previous years I’ve been to far flung destinations like Cape Town and the Gold Coast.

On Thursday another door opened for me. The door of the delayed 10.42 from London Kings Cross. It isn’t all trips to glamorous locations and rubbing shoulders with the glitterati, and the Tattersalls February Sale wasn’t going to report on itself.