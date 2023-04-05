Home support for A'Ali as 70,000gns Jumeirah Street heads Tattersalls Online April Sale

There is an obvious stallion destination in future years for Jumeirah Street after her 70,000gns purchase to top the Tattersalls Online April Sale.

The eight-year-old broodmare was bought by Newsells Park Stud and an A'Ali partnership, in combination with bloodstock agent Richard Knight. The stallion A'Ali is currently in his second season at Newsells Park and standing at a £5,000 fee, having won five Group sprint races for the Simon and Ed Crisford team.

Street Cry mare Jumeirah Street's first foal Jumbeau got her off to a perfect start last season and she was offered by Culworth Grounds Farm on behalf of The Cool Silk Partnership. Jumbeau, by Brazen Beau, won on her debut at Brighton almost a year ago for Tom Clover and was Listed-placed in the Marygate Stakes at York before running fifth in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot.

Jumeirah Street, a winner for James Tate at Kempton, had been bought by Cool Silk for 28,000gns at Tattersalls two years ago. She is out of a sister to Justwhistledixie, a US Graded winner herself as well as the dam of Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner New Year's Day, the smart Grade 2 winner Mohaymen and several others. She was offered having been covered by Masar and has a yearling Sands Of Mali filly to represent her in the future.

"She had a nice early type in Jumbeau, who may well go on, the Sands Of Mali looks a nice model and we also like Masar, he’s a nice promising sire, so hopefully it’s all a good commercial package that will suit A’Ali down to the ground," said Newsells Park general manager Julian Dollar.

A'Ali: multiple Group-winning sprinter stands at Newsells Park Stud Credit: Newsells Park Stud

"He was such a fast and precocious horse, won three Group 2s as a two-year-old including the Norfolk and I just think that’s the sort of mare that needs to be going to him."

Dollar said A'Ali's momentum had continued in what can be a liminal time for a stallion. "We’re really excited by the foals we’re seeing on the ground and it’s nice that breeders are coming back to him that have seen nice foals or heard they’re around, so we feel confident investing in him and have a good partnership behind us," he continued.

"I always think the second year is almost the hardest, you've got nothing to show off and advertise, breeders can almost forget about them, whereas you get to the December Sales and can show off some nice foals and they get going again, which we saw with Without Parole. Trying to get the word around is helping [A'Ali] and I think he’ll be covering just over 100 mares."

Trade proved reasonable in parts for what was only a regular offering of breeding stock and both Flat and National Hunt racehorses. The window concluded on Wednesday lunchtime with 16 of the 32 offered catalogue members registered as sold for a total of 196,600gns, working out at an average of 12,288gns and median of 7,500gns.

The Skelton family's Alne Park Stud made a successful 16,000gns order for Flat White, a dual winner of Catterick staying handicaps for Lucy Wadham and a broodmare prospect from the close family of top French galloper Bathyrhon. The operation paid the same price for Bahtiyar, a gelded son of Haras de la Hetraie resident Bathyrhon who had been placed a few times for Harry Whittington.

Darren Bunyan's Dundalk regular Elzaam Blue made 25,000gns and is set for a move to Jamie Osborne in Lambourn while Dinoo, who had scored over a mile and a quarter in handicap company at Newcastle last month for Roger Varian, had looked as if he was set for top spot but was eventually bought back at 80,000gns.

