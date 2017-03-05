Dinkum Diamond half-brother sparkles in concluding bumper

High Tide, a four-year-old gelding from the final crop of Montjeu, made light work of the heavy conditions at Leopardstown on Sunday as he ran out a comfortable winner of the closing bumper.

The gelding saw off five opponents in the two-mile contest, and having claimed the lead over a furlong out stayed on strongly to win by seven and a half lengths.

Despite the testing conditions proving no barrier to High Tide he is related to a horse known for his speed rather than his stamina, the Henry Candy-trained Dinkum Diamond.

Bred by Lynch Bages and Camas Park Stud, High Tide is the last foal out of the winning Lomitas mare Moving Diamonds, which makes him a half-brother to the Flying Childers runner-up and dual Listed winner Dinkum Diamond, who is a son of the late Aussie Rules.

Moving Diamonds, who produced two other Flat winners in Clock Opera and Polish winner Cool Diamond, is one of eight winners out of the Grade 1-placed and Listed-winning US performer Euro Empire.

Us And Them, by Stowaway, and Cornelius Sulla, by Soldier Of Fortune, filled the placings in the Leopardstown contest, with the first three home all trained by Joseph O'Brien.