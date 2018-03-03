Hesmonds makes full use of stallion shares with continental covers

There's a distinct Gallic flavour to Hesmonds Stud's mating plans for 2018 as the East Sussex operation sends 11 of its mares to be covered by sires based in France later this year.

Nurlan Bizakov's operation will make full use of shares in the likes of Le Havre, Siyouni and Wootton Bassett that they have purchased in recent years. Hesmonds' foray into the stallion market has continued once again with the stud purchasing a share in European champion Almanzor, who begins his stallion career at Haras d'Etreham this year.

Among Bizakov's blueblooded broodmares who has had the Group 1 scorer chosen for their next cover is Shabyt, a ten-year-old Sadler's Wells three-parts sister to Secret Gesture and Sir Issac Newton, once she delivers a foal by Wootton Bassett. Her first foal to race, Shymkent, won two races last year and will stay in training with David O'Meara.

Stud manager Tony Fry said: "Almanzor is a smashing-looking horse and is a physical match for Shabyt. He has size, scope, strength and has a lot of quality about him. He has a lovely, loose walk and there's a presence about him too."

Also slated for a visit to 2016's Champion Stakes hero is Tamarind, a 12-year-old daughter of Sadler's Wells who is the dam of Cheshire Oaks third Tansholpan, after she has produced a foal by Golden Horn in April.

Fry added: "Again, it's a physical match for Tamarind and she's always thrown nice foals. Almanzor has a lovely temperament and there's a lot to like about him."

A new addition to Bizakov's mare band for 2018 is Tansholpan, a four-year-old daughter of Dansili trained by Roger Varian to win and finish Listed-placed during her career. Her first suitor is none other than Haras de Grandcamp's exciting prospect Dabirsim, a stallion who will also cover another of Hesmonds' mares in the shape of Card Shop, a 14-year-old daughter of Chester House.

Fry said: "Card Shop's first foal, Ollie Olga, was a really quick two-year-old who probably didn't train on at three. We'd seen Dabirsim when we were over in France and as a physical match he suits her.

"It's a nice outcross and he's an exciting stallion to do what he has done from such a cheap starting point."

Zimira, a nine-year-old daughter of Invincible Spirit, will be covered by Alamanzor's sire Wootton Bassett once she has delivered a foal by Siyouni, and Caskelena, a winning nine-year-old daughter of Galileo, is also set for a liaison with Haras de Bonneval's exciting young stallion.

Completing the mares destined for continental covers are Listed scorer Elik, an eight-year-old daughter of Dalakhani in foal to Gleneagles, and Nazym, a Galileo three-parts sister to Group 1 heroine Listen due to Fastnet Rock in April. Both will visit Montfort and Preaux's hot sire Le Havre.

Group 3 heroine Ollie Olga and Listed winner First are among two mares set for a date with Newsells Park Stud resident Nathaniel, whose superstar Enable capped off a tremendous 2017 for the son of Galileo. An eight-year-old daughter of Stormy Atlantic, Ollie Olga will visit Nathaniel once she has delivered a foal by New Approach in March.

Fry said: "First is 20 years old now and we have a very nice Frankel out of her called Qazyna who is a three-year-old in training with Roger Varian. Nathaniel could've been a lot more expensive this year and Newsells have been very kind and generous not to put his fee up a lot more.

"If First produces a filly it could be a nice broodmare prospect as I'm sure Nathaniel is going to turn into a good broodmare sire, as he has a magnificent female line.

"Ollie Olga is a small neat mare and this is a physical match firstly. Nathaniel is value and we're not just breeding for the Queen Mary, we want them to go on. The boss's aim is to win the Oaks and the Derby."

Among other matings planned for Hesmonds include a visit to Tally-Ho Stud's record-breaker Kodiac for Albanka, a nine-year-old daughter of Giant's Causeway in foal to Lawman and the dam of last year's Group 3 scorer Altyn Orda, and Totally Devoted, a 12-year-old daughter of Seeking The Gold whose best performer is Listed winner Tomyris and is currently in foal to Kingman.

Fry added: "We've got a lovely Kodiac yearling filly out of Albanka and it just makes sense to repeat the mating as she's just a lovely-looking filly.

"For Totally Devoted it's a physical thing. We just like to come back to a bit of speed and look for a nice miler from her as it's a lovely staying family."

Serres, the dam of Group 3 scorer Liber Nauticus and a half-sister to mutilple Group/Grade 1 performer Conduit, unfortunately slipped to Sea The Stars in November but is in line for a date with Golden Horn this year.

Her daughter, the Group 3-placed Serenada, is also among the mares at Hesmonds and will visit Lawman next year.

Fry said: "We have a share in Golden Horn and Serenada is one of her foals who was knocking on the door for us a few times. To get a staying horse from that family to keep the Ballymacoll Stud name in lights would be fantastic."

Hesmonds are just one of a number operations utilising a boom in the French stallion ranks and with a host of exciting covers and prospects to race on this year, it could be an exciting time for all involved.

