'He's in training at Jean-Claude Rouget's and looks very good' - meet Montaigu's Erwan de Chambord

Please tell us about your career background in France, where have you worked?

I did several internships when I was at school in a few studs - Haras de la Louviere, Ecurie des Monceaux and Haras du Buff. Also, during my higher education at Angers, I worked with Arqana, as a bloodstock assistant. I helped Haras de Montaigu during one foaling season in 2021. Also, I was a bloodstock assistant for Nicolas de Watrigant - who runs Mandore International Agency - during one year.

How did the opportunity to go to America arise, and what did you learn with the Clements?

For a long time I had wanted to travel to America, but with Covid it was delayed. I spoke with my godfather Henri Bozo, of Ecurie des Monceaux, who'd had some experience at Christophe Clement's stables several years ago. He advised me to contact him. We met during the 2021 Keeneland November Sales and at Arqana in the December. One month later, I was arriving in Florida.

This was my first experience on the training side, so I learned everything. I started as a hot-walker in the stables and finished as pupil assistant. I also got the chance to go with Pizza Bianca and Slipstream to Royal Ascot for a couple of weeks. I learned how to do the medications, how to train horses in America. I went to different sales with Christophe and his son and assistant Miguel, and was able to meet great people during this year. This experience allowed me to better understand the trainer's job, which will help me a lot in the future.

What will your role at Montaigu involve?

At Montaigu, I will be in commercial development and client relations. My job is to help with the stallion marketing, to find new customers at the stud, and relates to the consignments - Flat and National Hunt horses. Also, I will be a point of contact at the sales and at the racecourse. I want to help boost the stud farm, to help develop it by creating more partnerships in investments, and ensuring a top-quality broodmare band.

Who will you be working most closely with, both internally and externally?

I will be working closely with both Aliette Forien and Sybille Gibson. We are essentially setting up a new team at the stud, and the three of us will be across that.

Tell us about your own company, EDC Agency…

I created my bloodstock company, EDC Agency, two years ago to buy horses at the sales. I have already bought some horses at Arqana, Tattersalls, Keeneland and Osarus. The goal is to develop my customer network and to continue to work with Christophe Clement in the purchase of horses.

How do you assess the strength of the French stallion scene, relative to Britain and Ireland?

As regards National Hunt stallions, the French market is very strong; we’ve got the best stallions in Europe - No Risk At All, Kapgarde, Saint Des Saints, Doctor Dino. This allows small French breeders to use quality stallions. The Flat stallion market is more difficult in France. We’ve got some great sires - Siyouni, Zarak, Almanzor, Galiway - but they’re not accessible for every breeder.

In comparison with Britain and Ireland, the number of quality stallions there are is impressive, plus you have some commercial stallions who are accessible. It is difficult for the French studs to be competitive because we don’t have the same number of owners who are able to buy the good stallion prospects who are in training. Some studs, like Haras d’Etreham, Haras de Bouquetot and Sumbe, try to invest, but I think the best we can do is to create some French partnerships between studs and investors to buy stallion prospects while in training.

Flintshire has relocated to Haras de Montaigu from Hill 'n' Dale in Kentucky Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

Is there any particular sire at Montaigu you are especially looking forward to getting to know?

At Montaigu, we recruited Flintshire last year from America. He was a fabulous horse, he won five Group/Grade 1s on three continents, including two Sword Dancers at Saratoga - like the Clement horse Gufo, who won his second last year. Flintshire is from one of the best families in the world, with his first and second dams being Dance Routine and Apogee; the family is that of Enable of course.

In America, he was crossed with some dirt mares but he has still produced some black-type horses on turf: Verbal, a Grade 3 winner over a mile, Runaway Rumour, a Listed winner, and Cheshire Academy in France, a Group 3 winner. He's a wonderful horse, a very good mover. His first foals in France are strong, with good bone and they're homogenous. He’s very accessible too, with a 2023 fee of €6,500.

Could you give our readers a horse or two to follow for 2023, maybe including a two-year-old?

In 2023, I would suggest following Royal Cadeau, a Churchill colt bred and owned by my grandmother. He’s out of Ysoldina, the best mare we have at Montaigu. She produced the 2017 Derby winner and now stallion Wings Of Eagles. She’s also the dam of Orendina, a Listed winner last year, and three other black-type horses. Royal Cadeau is in training at Jean-Claude Rouget's stable and he looks very good.

The second horse to follow this year is his stablemate and another two-year-old, Mondrial. He’s by Blue Point - a stallion to follow this year. His dam is Makeba, by Makfi, who is a very good damsire, and out of Molly Malone, winner of the Group 1 Prix du Cadran. Makeba’s half-sisters are Morgan Le Faye, a Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed, and Emotion, a Listed winner last year.

I bought Makeba at the 2021 Arqana December Sale for a partnership, she’s at Montaigu now. We have a very nice Pinatubo yearling colt from her, she’s in foal to Blue Point, and she’s going to Zoustar this year. I'll be following Mondrial because he is trained by one of the best in Europe and I love the pedigree.

