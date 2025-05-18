‘He’s bred to be a champion hurdler’ – Dash Grange Stud opens for business with Doncaster consigning debut

Doncaster’s Spring Store Sale catalogue has a new name among the vendors’ index, with Jayne McGivern’s Dash Grange Stud presenting its debut draft.

Although this is McGivern’s first sale as a fully fledged consignor, she is well used to riding the breeding and racing rollercoaster.

Her thoroughbred interests include a high-end boutique racing string, a seven-strong broodmare band that includes the dam of Constitution Hill, and she also owns Overbury Stud’s dual-purpose sire on fire Golden Horn.

She also has a track record of producing horses in the eventing sphere, not that that has made the prospect of offering her first thoroughbred draft any easier.

“I’m going to be weeping either way, frankly,” she says. “What if nobody bids for them? I’ll be crying if nobody bids because of all the hard work, all the love and effort and energy that you pour into these horses. But God, if they get sold I’ll be a basket case because I’m not good at selling them. I’m in the wrong business, basically, because it breaks my heart every time.”

Despite the understandable presale anxiety, there is also a quiet confidence in the stock she is bringing to market.

“We had a long internal debate – and that basically means with myself – and I thought that it would probably be easier and more sensible to consign these horses with somebody else,” she says. “But, actually, we’re never going to learn if we don’t start to do it ourselves. This is the beginning of quite a few that we’ll be consigning and I think we’ll learn a lot.

“We’ve spent some time talking to the people who really know what they’re doing and I think we’re in good shape. The horses look great and we have a great team up there with them in Doncaster.”

First up is Lot 79 , a son of one of the hottest National Hunt sires around in Jukebox Jury. The youngster is out of the Presenting mare Feldaline, making him a half-brother to McGivern’s own Bhaloo, a five-time winner who was last seen finishing a close third in the Grade 2 Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

“I really like Jukebox Jury and there’s Presenting in the pedigree too,” she says. “While his page isn’t the flashiest, he’s a very nice individual and his attitude is very much like Bhaloo. There must be quite a lot of the mother in those two; they’re quite playful, very intelligent and a bit cheeky, in a nice way.”

Dash Grange’s other offering (102 ) boasts one of the best pedigrees in the catalogue. The youngster is by Nathaniel and out of Jelan, a sibling to three Grade 1 winners, most notably her Champion Hurdle-winning full-brother Jezki. The mare’s other siblings include Jered, winner of the Punchestown Champion Novice Hurdle, and Jetson, who defeated Quevega to land the World Series Hurdle, as well as the Grade 2-winning pair Jenari and Jett.

This pedigree makes the three-year-old a half-brother to eight-time winner Jetara, who struck in the Grade 2 Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle and also ran second to Ballyburn in the Punchestown Champion Novice Hurdle.

“I’ve tried to breed the best stock I can and he’s bred to be a champion hurdler,” McGivern says. “Jetara has been wonderful and has won all sorts over all distances. But Jelan’s family are speedy black-type hurdlers, and that’s what I’ve bred with him. He’s very like his mother.”

The way National Hunt horses are educated has been a hot topic in recent years, particularly on the back of French-bred domination at the Cheltenham Festival. With horses tending to enjoy a much earlier preparation in France, a range of measures have been introduced to redress the balance across Britain and Ireland. These include store sale sessions dedicated to two-year-olds and an expanded programme of National Hunt juvenile hurdle races.

A Jukebox Jury gelding out of Feldaline features in the Dash Grange Stud consignment Credit: Goffs

McGivern says her eventers undergo a similarly early grounding, and that she has leant into these methods when preparing her stores for market.

Although she acknowledges the established norms at the sales means buyers are likely to be wary of horses who are perceived as “tried” to too great a degree, she is already preparing to go one step further next year.

“Although we’re pretty new to selling racehorses – we only started this whole experiment four years ago – we’re not new to producing eventers and getting them in great shape,” she says. “These two geldings have very much been brought up in the same way; they’re well handled, they’re on and off the wagon, they’re great with the farrier, they’re a joy to deal with. We’ve done everything with them, bar back them [teaching a horse to accept a rider on their back].

“Next year, if I’m selling any stores, I’m going to have backed them, just as I would with my eventers,” she continues. “And I’ll guarantee them untried, buy them or don’t buy them, but that will be the Dash Grange way. We know so much more about the physiology and the psychology of horses than we did even 20 years ago, and you can’t just keep doing things because that’s how it’s been for the last 50 years.”

On the subject of giving youngstock an early grounding, she adds: “It’s like saying you have a kid who could be a great sprinter or marathon runner, but you’re going to do nothing with him until he’s 16. That kid has no chance of winning anything.”

Given the pedigrees of Dash Grange Stud’s Doncaster offering, and the thorough preparation the youngsters have undergone, “winning anything” seems like the least prospective purchases can expect.

Golden boy

As well as breeding her own high-end stock, McGivern is the proud owner of Overbury Stud resident Golden Horn . She bought the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero in the summer of 2022, and has had few causes to look back since.

The four-time Group 1 winner now has 54 Flat stakes performers on his stud CV, including the Group 2 winners Gregory and Trawlerman, along with this year’s John Porter Stakes scorer Divina Grace and recent Chester Cup winner East India Dock.

Golden Horn is in particularly high demand with jumps breeders, and little wonder considering he recorded a Cheltenham Festival double courtesy of Golden Ace in the Champion Hurdle and Poniros in the Triumph. McGivern says she feels the best is yet to come, which could make Golden Horn a name of major significance given the challenges facing British jumps breeding.

Golden Horn: the Overbury Stud stallion is in red-hot form Credit: Edward Whitaker

“My raison d’etre for doing all of this is to maintain quality in British breeding, and I try to buy the very best I can,” she says. “Golden Horn is massively oversubscribed, partly because we limit his numbers. It would be easy to look at that and say ‘Right, we’ll put the price up’, but my view is it’s already difficult enough for the British National Hunt breeder. The market will tell us when and if we can put the price up, and it isn’t now. I want to do my bit for National Hunt breeding in this country, as it’s getting a bit of a kick in the teeth.”

She continues: “I’ve looked for another stallion and I’ve tried to buy a couple here and there, but for whatever reason it hasn’t worked out. I was the underbidder on Westover, for example. I think he would’ve been great but off he went to Japan for huge piles of cash. I’m a great believer that things happen when they’re meant to happen and we’ll get one at some point, but whether I ever get another like Golden Horn remains to be seen. I think we’re so lucky that he’s still in Britain because he could so easily have left.”

But, with his home in Britain assured, McGivern is understandably enjoying the journey.

“He’s done amazingly well for us and I think the best is yet to come, frankly,” she says. “I hope the Flat boys start looking at him again. We got some nice Flat mares this year, and Mr [Anthony] Oppenheimer sent a couple to him, and that’s the first time since we bought him, so that’s wonderful. Whenever I get time I pop over to Overbury and see the boy, carrots in arms, and every time I see him he slightly takes my breath away. I can’t believe I’m privileged enough to be able to call him mine.”

Constitution Hill: a Golden Horn half-sister to the star hurdler arrived this year Credit: Mark Cranham

Golden Horn is also the sire of the half-sister to Constitution Hill who arrived earlier this year. Her dam, Queen Of The Stage, is one of seven mares McGivern keeps at Dash Grange Stud in Shipton-under-Wychwood in the Cotswolds, along with Jelan and the high-class Buildmeupbuttercup.

Having delivered three “fabulous” siblings to the Champion Hurdle winner, Queen Of The Stage is being rested for the 2025 breeding season.

“She’s great and is having a year off this year,” McGivern says. “I have two full-sisters to Constitution Hill, a two-year-old and a yearling, and she had a really, really lovely filly by Golden Horn this year. She’s not a young mare now, though. I gave Jelan a rest year and she came back looking great and it did her the world of good, so this year it’s Queen Of The Stage’s turn. I can’t fault her fillies, they’re all fabulous.”

Goffs UK Doncaster Spring Store Sale factfile

Where Goffs sales complex, Doncaster

When Selling begins on Monday at 11am

Last year’s stats From 246 offered, 171 lots sold (70 per cent) for turnover of £4,363,550 (down 28 per cent), an average price of £25,520 (down 13 per cent) and a median of £20,000 (down 14 per cent)

Goffs Spring Sale

