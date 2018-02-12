Herald The Dawn snapped up to stand in France

Herald The Dawn on his way to winning the Group 2 Futurity Stakes

Herald The Dawn, the Group 2-winning brother to champion and promising young sire Dawn Approach, has been snapped up to start his stallion career at Haras de Tierce near Lion d'Angers in France.

The five-year-old will stand alongside Cima De Triomphe, Mawatheeq and Vertigineux at a fee of €4,000, and he will also be syndicated.

Herald The Dawn was trained by Jim Bolger for Godolphin and was among the best two-year-olds of 2015, when he won the Futurity Stakes and finished second to Air Force Blue in the National Stakes.

He failed to recapture that form but was a creditable eighth behind Galileo Gold in the 2,000 Guineas on his three-year-old debut.

Herald The Dawn holds significant pedigree appeal as he is by the brilliant New Approach and is a brother to Dawn Approach, an unbeaten champion at two when he won the National and Dewhurst Stakes by wide margins, and successful in the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes at three.

Dawn Approach's first juveniles hit the track last year and he has supplied the stakes performers Dawn Delivers, Fast Approach, Haddaf and Mary Tudor along with plenty of exciting unexposed winners.

Dawn Approach and Herald The Dawn were bred by Bolger out of his fine broodmare Hymn Of The Dawn, a daughter of Phone Trick who has a two-year-old colt by New Approach called Almost Dawn and a yearling filly by the same sire. Last year she was covered by Teofilo.

