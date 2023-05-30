'He stamped them so much' - Epsom dreams alive for Roaring Lion as Running Lion and Dubai Mile represent late sire

Epsom week dawns and for a young sire to have serious contenders for both of the Classics on the Downs from just his first crop would signal the stallion is on the cusp of a special career.

Poignantly that young sire is Roaring Lion, who was an exceptional racehorse and on the evidence submitted by his first, and only, crop of runners, the quadruple Group 1 winner would have been a successful stallion, with the prominence of Running Lion and Dubai Mile in the fields for the Oaks and Derby suggesting the son of Kitten's Joy - who succumbed to colic in August 2019 - has a fair chance of siring a Classic winner this week.

For David Redvers, Sheikh Fahad and the Tweenhills and Qatar Racing teams, it is a bittersweet experience.