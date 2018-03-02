Have your say and help crown our first foal of the month winner

There's been a host of fantastic photos submitted to this year's Racing Post Foal Gallery, hosted in association with RacingFX, and now we're calling on you to vote for your favourites to crown the first of our monthly winners.

The shortlist consists of Highbank Stud's Muhaarar taking a break in the paddock, Darren Hazelwood's selfie with his Motivator colt and Hayley Meyer's picture of a cheeky Fountain of Youth colt keeping himself warm in hay.

To vote, simply head to our official Facebook page - www.facebook.com/racingpostbloodstockofficial/ - and like your favourite picture. The winner will be announced next Friday and will scoop a RacingFX jacket.

If you've missed out on being shortlisted this month, don't worry as we'll be running another competition for March so keep sending in your pictures.

Take a look at the stars of tomorrow as breeders welcome their new arrivals in the 2018 Racing Post Foal Gallery