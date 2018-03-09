Havana Gold doubles tally of stakes winners in space of a week

Havana Gold managed to double his tally of stakes winners from two to four in the space of a week when Barade won the Listed Prix Maurice Caillault for three-year-old colts and geldings over 1m1f on the Chantilly Polytrack on Friday.

That success follows last year's Coventry Stakes runner-up Headway swooping from last to first to land the Listed Spring Cup at Lingfield on Saturday for the sire.

Bred by Haras de la Huderie, Barade is one of four winners from five runners out of the winning Anabaa mare Statia, a half-sister to Prix Hocquart scorer Silver Pond and Listed winner Silver Point.

Owned by Finn Blichfeldt and ridden by Stephane Pasquier, the gelding held off the challenge of Kentucky Dynamite colt Boomboom Kiss by a neck.

Barade realised €58,000 at the 2016 Arqana October Yearling Sale from Meridian International and was transferred to Fredrik Reuterskiold in Sweden, for whom he won a mile maiden at Jagersro last year, before his return to Nicolas Clement in France earlier this year.

Havana Gold was trained by Richard Hannon Snr to win the mile Prix Jean Prat as a three-year-old and has made a flying start to his second career.

The eight-year-old son of Teofilo has supplied 25 winners from his first crop to date at a healthy 35 per cent winners-to-runners strike rate, and his other two stakes winners are Havana Grey, winner of the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood and runner-up in the Prix Morny last year, and Treasuring, winner of the Group 3 Curragh Stakes over the minimum trip last August.

