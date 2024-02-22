Half-sister to French Classic hero Marhaba Ya Sanafi set for Dundalk debut on Friday

Sanafi Sister

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (3yo) (3.35 Dundalk, Friday)

What's the story?

As the daughter of Acclamation's name suggests, Sanafi Sister is a half-sister to one of last year's Classic stars, the Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi.

The three-year-old holds obvious residual value as a broodmare, but it will be intriguing to see how she fares on the racecourse first.

How is she bred?

By Rathbarry Stud's outstanding stalwart stallion, the Jaber Abdullah homebred is out of the unraced Galileo mare Danega, a daughter of Group 3 Noblesse Stakes winner Danelissima.

Danega is a three-parts sibling to Group 2 Derrinstown Derby Trial third Fergus McIver and hails from the fine family of Group 1-winning two-year-old and superb National Hunt sire Sholokhov, and Affianced, the dam of Irish Derby hero and Grade 1 jumps sire Soldier Of Fortune, plus the exciting sire Affinisea.

The 12-year-old Danega has produced two winners so far, including Marhaba Ya Sanafi. The son of Muhaarar was a winner at two and backed up his Classic success at Longchamp with a fine third to the outstanding Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club. Danega has a yearling colt by Hello Youmzain.

Who does she face?

Sanafi Sister's 13 rivals include the Aga Khan's unraced Hasna, a daughter of Sea The Moon from the family of dual Derby winner Harzand, the top-class Emily Upjohn and dual Classic hero Hurricane Lane.

Another notable name on paper is Timana, a daughter of Footstepsinthesand who was second at the track on her debut for Johnny Murtagh. She is out of the Aga Khan-bred mare Tiyama, an unraced High Chaparral half-sister to 2023 Listed winner Tregony.

Second-season sire Phoenix Of Spain looks set for a big year with his first three-year-olds and is represented here by Weston Grey. Bred by Nanallac Stud, the filly is a half-sister to a couple of winners and hails from a notable family, that of Oaks winner Shahtoush.

Read more

‘It’s about leaving something self-preserving’ - Cambridge University Horse Racing Society hitting full stride