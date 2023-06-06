Half-share in Jersey Stakes hopeful Thunderbear to be offered online by ThoroughBid

A 50 per cent share in an intended runner at Royal Ascot will be auctioned online with ThoroughBid on Thursday, June 15.

Three-year-old Kodi Bear gelding Thunderbear, who was last seen finishing fourth behind The Antarctic in the Group 3 Lacken Stakes at Naas, will go up for sale little over a week out from his intended run in the Jersey Stakes on Saturday, June 24.

“We're looking forward to partnering up with somebody, or a group of people, for this horse,” said trainer and part-owner Jack Davison.

“He’s ideal. He’s a flagbearer for me whom I'd very much love to keep around the place, and it’s just a great opportunity to bring some people into ownership at a really good level.

"He’s a very good horse, he’s very straightforward, and he’s going to run his heart out in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot."

He added: “Whoever comes in to take the share can have the horse run in their colours. They will also have their name in the racecard, and hopefully they’ve got a live chance heading into Royal Ascot. It’s a unique opportunity.”

Davison saddled Mooneista to finish fourth in last year’s Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes, and sixth the previous year in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup.

“I love the royal meeting”, said Davison. “We’ve managed to get a runner there in three of the last four years and we’ve been at it [training] only for five years. It’s what it is all about.

"In terms of the European Flat season; it’s the main event and this horse is one I’m priming for it. I’m looking forward to it and it’s really exciting to have a horse that I think can be a genuine contender at Royal Ascot.”

For 107-rated Thunderbear, the Jersey Stakes will represent a step back up to seven furlongs.

The trainer continued: “Seven furlongs and fast ground are his conditions, in my opinion. The horse is in super form, he clearly likes to travel [won two starts at Nottingham], so let’s hope he can get competitive.”

He went on: “This is an exciting season with him, kicking off at Royal Ascot but also eyeing up all the big sprints across the UK and Ireland.

“Races like the Haydock Sprint Cup, Stewards’ Cup and Champions Sprint back at Ascot are certainly on his agenda, and we’d love to campaign him overseas too. Something like the Al Quoz Sprint next year, while a long way off, is a nice target we’ve got in the back of our minds.”

The online auction has been exclusively set up for the sale of Thunderbear, while ThoroughBid’s June Sale, slated for Friday, June 16, will still take place. Entries close for that mixed auction on Wednesday (June 7).

The Thunderbear sale will begin at 9am and run until 6pm. You must register here in order to bid.

Read this next:

Palace Pier not returning to Darley Australia in 2023