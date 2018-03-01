Group 3 winner Peace Envoy has first mares scanned in foal

Peace Envoy: en route to winning the Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh in 2016

Group 3 winner Peace Envoy has had his first mares scanned in foal confirmed by Worsall Grange who stand the stallion in North Yorkshire.

Among the mares to be scanned in foal to the son of Power are the Listed-winning Halling mare Halicardia - the dam of the winners Hector Spectre and Mitcd.

Aaron Anderson, bloodstock manager at Worsall Grange, said: "He's going well at the moment and has another eight mares who are due to be scanned this week to be tested to see if they're in foal.

"He's taking to covering very well. He's very quick and very professional."

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, Peace Envoy's three wins all came during his juvenile season where he won on debut, scooped the Listed Rochestown Stakes and claimed the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes. He also finished a close third behind Lady Aurelia in the Prix Morny.

Peace Envoy is standing this year's breeding season at a fee of £2,000.

