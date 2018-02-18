Group 1 winner Invader to stand at Aquis Farm in Australia

Aquis Farm have joined forces with Phoenix Thoroughbreds in securing Australian champion two-year-old colt Invader for his stud career.

The Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Snitzel colt won the Group 1 ATC Sires' Produce Stakes over 7f last autumn, beating Group 1 winners Summer Passage and Trapeze Artist, both by Snitzel, into second and third respectively in the $1,000,000 race.

Aquis Farm chief executive Shane McGrath said that to secure the well-bred Invader, who is a half-brother to Group 2-winning sprinter Not Listenin'tome, was an exciting move for the stud.

"We feel both proud and privileged to have secured so exciting a young son of Snitzel," said McGrath.

"Snitzel is the best and most commercial champion sire currently at stud in Australasia and Invader is his best and fastest two-year-old son.

"Invader easily beat Group 1 horses and standout two-year-olds like Trapeze Artist, The Mission, Summer Passage, Tulip, Frolic and Menari.

"He is out of stakes winner Flame Of Sydney, a very fast and precocious two-year-old herself by champion broodmare sire Encosta De Lago. And he is a half-brother to Group 1 sprinter Not Listenin'tome.

"That combination of sire power, performance and pedigree is extremely rare. Factor in his impeccable conformation and athletic physique, his quality and action and you can understand why we're so thrilled to have him."

Phoenix Thoroughbreds have been an emerging force in sales rings around the world over the past year, and they were keen to invest in Invader as a stallion prospect.

"We have observed the Australian market for quite some time now, and it is evident that both from the point of breeding to race and breeding commercially, precocity and speed is paramount," Phoenix Thoroughbreds chief executive Amer Abdulaziz said.

"The opportunity to partner with Aquis to launch the stud career of Invader, who was the champion two-year-old colt of his generation and also the best two-year-old by Snitzel to date, was an offer we could not refuse.

"He is a stallion that we will support with our best southern hemisphere mares and also in the sales ring when the time comes to purchase his progeny."

The colt was purchased and part-owned by China Horse Club, with Michael Wallace buying the colt for $475,000 from the Arrowfield Stud draft at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, and also raced by Newgate Farm, Aquis Farm, Horse Ventures and WinStar Farm.

A service fee for Invader will be announced in the coming months.

