Group 1 hero Age Of Fire bound for Cambridge Stud

Age Of Fire, successful in New Zealand's Group 1 Levin Classic and runner-up in the country's 2,000 Guineas this season, will take his place on the Cambridge Stud stallion roster at the conclusion of his racing career.

Embellish, the son of Savabeel who beat Age Of Fire in the 2,000 Guineas, has already been signed up for Cambridge Stud.

David Ellis, principal of Age Of Fire's ownership syndicate Te Akau Stud, has confirmed the three-year-old colt has also been secured for stallion duties by the farm’s incoming owners Brendan and Jo Lindsay, in partnership with Te Akau.

“As an athlete, this colt is one of the very best,” Ellis said. “He is as good a moving horse as you will ever see, athletic and strong.

"With his pedigree, being by Fastnet Rock out of a Galileo mare, I expect him to be a sensation at stud and I wish Brendan and Jo Lindsay all the very best with him.”

Age Of Fire, an A$400,000 purchase by Ellis at the Inglis Easter Yearling Sale, was bred by Roncon out of Dragon's Tail, a relative of Group 1 winners Fallen For You and Fly To The Stars.

Other Group/Grade 1 winners bred on the Fastnet Rock-Galileo cross are Intricately, Magicool, Qualify, Rivet and Zhukova.

Age Of Fire will spend the rest of his three-year-old season in Australia, where he could contest the Rosehill Guineas and Australian Derby or Queen Elizabeth Stakes. He travels to Sydney next week.

