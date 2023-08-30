Graham proves golden once more for Lady Gillian Howard de Walden

A memorably-named horse retraced the steps of some equally memorable colours at Newbury on Tuesday as Graham struck in the Watch Weekend Winners With BetVictor Handicap.

Richard Hannon’s gelding carries the singular apricot silks now registered to Lady Gillian Howard de Walden, which are rarely seen nowadays compared with the era of Kris winning the Lockinge at the same track 43 years earlier and Slip Anchor the 1985 Derby.

The operation does not continue at anything like the scale after the death of Lady Gillian’s husband, Lord Howard de Walden, in 1999. It had included the family stud at Avington Manor, near Hungerford, as well as Plantation Stud in Newmarket, which was bought by Michael O’Leary.

However, she still boards two mares at the National Stud, of which Graham’s dam is one. This was the eighth start of the season for a three-year-old son of Time Test who has been the model of consistency and stuck on gamely from the front under Sean Levey. His mother was Gravitation, who landed the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood back in 2008.

"Graham is named after a famous clockmaker and also there was a stallion man in Plantation Stud in years gone by that worked for Lady and Lord Howard called Graham, but mostly I believe it’s the clockmaker," explained Charlie Perrett, the owner’s racing manager.

"Everyone seems to have taken to the name, it’s quick and easy and he’s a cracking looking horse. Gravitation was a lovely mare in her own right.

"We’ve got only the two now so we’re dependant on what they throw us every year. She keeps on giving us one every year."

Steve Cauthen and Slip Anchor are led in by Lord Howard de Walden after winning the 1985 Derby Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

This year has been all about Graham, who is likely to remain in training and should progress at four, but there could be several other runners by this time next year.

"The other mare is Gemina [a daughter of Gravitation], who won at Sandown first time up [in 2016], and beat the boys, and then finished second in a Listed race at Salisbury," said Perrett.

"Unfortunately she had an accident which curtailed her racing career. She’s not been so lucky with her offspring, we lost a nice Farhh in a paddock accident but we’ve got another nice Ulysses who looks quite precocious.

"We’ve also got an Expert Eye from Gravitation. All of them look as if they’ll need time anyway, but they once fill their large frames they’re really quite nice."

Perrett explained that the owner-breeder remains as enthusiastic as ever.

"She’s 87 and still actively involved, the only sad thing is she’s away on holiday with the grandchildren," he said. "You don’t see the colours very often and she would have enjoyed today."

