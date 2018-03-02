Goffs UK unveil bumper catalogue for 2018 Breeze-Up Sale

Snow may be battering parts of the country and the Cheltenham Festival remains racing's next big port of call. But for those whose thoughts have already strayed toward Royal Ascot, some light relief has emerged in the form of the 2018 Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale catalogue.

A total of 207 two-year-olds have been entered to breeze on the Town Moor turf before the sale begins on April 10, a 36 per cent increase on the number of lots catalogued 12 months earlier. A quick recap of last year's sales results readily explains why vendors are so keen to bring their stock to Doncaster.

The 2017 breeze-up saw 120 juveniles generate turnover of £5,408,000 - up a huge 50 per cent year-on-year, an average price of £45,065 - an increase of 38 per cent, and a median of £30,000 - up from £22,000 12 months previously.

The sale was headlined by Roussel, who smashed the auction record when bringing £360,000 from Richard O'Gorman on behalf of Godolphin. The son of Kodiac went on to make a winning debut before going down by just a neck in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The 2016 Doncaster breeze-up was also topped by sons of Kodiac, when Prince Of Lir and Ardad both brought £170,000 before going on to land the Norfolk Stakes and the Windsor Castle Stakes respectively.

Those on the hunt for the next Kodiac colossus will have 15 lots to choose from, including offerings from Yeomanstown Stud - a 105,000gns yearling colt out of Pearl City (Lot 44) - and Tally-Ho Stud - who consign a colt out of Maarek's winning half-sister, Ermine Ruby (173).

No sire has owned Royal Ascot in recent years quite like Scat Daddy, having supplied four winners - Caravaggio, Con Te Partiro, Lady Aurelia and Sioux Nation - in 2017 alone. And buyers still trying to get their hands on a member of his final juvenile crop will have three targets to aim at in Doncaster, including the colt out of the Listed-winning and Group 1 performer Come To Heel (149) offered by breeze-up master Willie Browne's Mocklershill.

Last year's sale produced 44 juveniles scorers, most notably the Cornwallis Stakes-winning Abel Handy, who was offered by Star Bloodstock and bought by trainer Declan Carroll for just £16,000.

Sales entries being made, work stepping up..



Here is a jockey cam video of our @Tattersalls1766 @GoffsUK @InfoArqana @BreezeUp horses working last Friday...



Fingers crossed for more 100+ rated horses like Wasim & Abel Handy in there @rpbloodstock @Perf_Genetics pic.twitter.com/o1pxKUmHJS — Star Bloodstock (@starbloodstock) February 9, 2018

Star Bloodstock return with a five-strong draft this year, including a More Than Ready colt out of a winning Storm Cat half-sister to Group 1 winner Etoile Montante (112) and one of the more exotic entries, a filly from the first crop of Can The Man (153), a son of Into Mischief who finished ahead of California Chrome when a close third in the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity on just his second outing.

"Following last year's record sale and another good year on the track, we were inundated with entries for 2018 and, as a result, the catalogue has increased in size reflecting the quality of entries received. The catalogue has certainly taken a step forward in 2018," said Goffs UK managing director Tony Williams.

"This is Europe's best breeze-up for two-year-old winners and has also become a leading outlet for buyers looking for Royal Ascot horses. We will be visiting buyers around the world in the coming weeks to spread that message and look forward to welcoming an international audience to Doncaster on 9 and 10 April."

As was the case last year, every horse in the catalogue is nominated for the €1,000,000 2019 Swedish Derby and Oaks Series.

