Godolphin mine gold from final crop of Street Cry

Street Cry, who passed away aged 16 in September 2014, looks to have at least one true top-notcher in his final crop of northern-hemisphere three-year-olds.

Gold Town, a Godolphin homebred by the late leading international sire, strolled to a ten-and-a-half-length victory in the Group 3 UAE 2,000 Guineas at Meydan on Thursday.

Charlie Appleby's charge beat Gotti, a son of More Than Ready bought at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale by Kerri Radcliffe on behalf of Phoenix Thoroughbreds for £200,000, and Last Voyage, a son of Eskendereya also bought as a two-year-old, in his case by Godolphin for $335,000 at Fasig-Tipton's Florida fixture.

Gold Town had taken the UAE 2,000 Guineas Trial on his previous start, and was earlier an impressive winner of a competitive Newmarket nursery on his second start after being gelded.

Gold Town is the second foal out of the Invincible Spirit mare Pimpernel, winner of the Listed Radley Stakes and second in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes at two. The dam also showed good form at Meydan, finishing second in the UAE 1,000 Guineas and fifth in the UAE Oaks.

Pimpernel was a 38,000gns yearling purchase by Con Marnane from the dispersal of leading owner-breeder and trainer Peter Harris's stock at the Tattersalls December Sale in 2010. She provided another fine pinhooking result for the Bansha House man when resold to Dick O'Gorman on behalf of Godolphin for 135,000gns less than five months later in the same ring at the Craven Breeze-up Sale.

Pimpernel is out of the Sadler's Wells mare Anna Pallida, trained by Harris to win over ten furlongs on the old Kempton turf, and Anna Pallida is in turn out of James Wigan's blue hen Masskana, a daughter of Darshaan who produced a trio of top-level winners – Dank, Eagle Mountain and Sulk.

Godolphin have a two-year-old Dubawi colt out of Pimpernel, as yet unnamed, and a yearling filly by Shamardal. She was covered by Iffraaj last year.

&amp;nbsp;

Gold Town is one of 93 foals from Street Cry's final northern-hemisphere crop, and one of 14 winners but the first stakes scorer to have emerged from it.

Other exciting three-year-olds by the sire include Dancing Brave Bear, a taking winner of his sole start for Ed Vaughan at Lingfield in December; Main Street, the clear-cut winner of a Chelmsford novice stakes for John Gosden last October; and Yulong Warrior, placed for Mick Halford before being sold to Satish Seemar for £360,000 at the Goffs London Sale before Royal Ascot, and now a winner in Meydan.

Street Cry's leading performer in North America among his valedictory crop is Cash Out, third in the Grade 2 Golden Rod Stakes at Churchill Downs in November.

His final southern-hemisphere crop, meanwhile, has yielded an outstanding filly in Oh Susanna, winner of the prestigious Sun Met at Kenilworth in South Africa last month.

There looks to be plenty of history yet to be written for Street Cry, then, and more Group/Grade 1 winners to add to a roll of honour that already includes such illustrious names as Street Sense, Winx and Zenyatta.

Breeders may no longer be able to tap into his genes, but he has left several sire sons, most notably Street Sense, a proven source of Grade 1 talent, and Street Boss, whose ill-fated son Rapper Dragon was cruelly stopped in his tracks as he was making a name for himself as one of Hong Kong's finest.

European breeders have access to Street Cry's son Pride Of Dubai, a dual Group 1 winner at two in Australia and a close relative of the record-breaking stallions Invincible Spirit and Kodiac. The Coolmore sire's first European-bred foals are landing on farms now.

Daughters of the deeply influential Street Cry have produced Group/Grade 1 winners Diversify and Pounamu, while Street Sense already features as the damsire of Royal Lodge Stakes winner and Racing Post Trophy second Roaring Lion even though his oldest crop is aged only nine.

If you enjoyed reading this, you might also like...

Nancy Sexton drills into the pedigree of South African star Oh Susanna

Five years on: how Frankel settled into his stallion career

Powell credits current strength of Arqana to French breeders