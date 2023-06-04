Ghaiyyath's sibling Knight To King worth a check at Gowran

Dermot Weld will be maintaining a long family tradition when he sends Knight To King out for Monday's Kings Of Ossory Maiden at Gowran Park (3.37).

The Kingman colt is the latest foal to race out of Nightime, the winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas in 2006 who was owned and bred by Weld's late mother Marguerite through their Springbank Way Stud.

Many of Nightime's progeny have been sold, chief among them Godolphin's champion and four-time Group 1 winner Ghaiyyath, originally bought for €1,100,000 at the Goffs Orby Sale. The operation later acquired his half-sister Zhukova, trained by Weld to win the Man o' War Stakes, for the broodmare band and several others for considerable sums including Ghaiyyath's Dubawi brother Al Nafir, who has won a couple of times.

Knight To King is a half-brother to Kildangan Stud resident Ghaiyyath Credit: Patrick McCann

Knight To King, by Kingman, was offered in the ring at Tattersalls Book 1 but was not sold at 575,000gns. Now a three-year-old, he is running for the stable in the blue and buff colours of Newtown Anner Stud. Another Dubawi colt was withdrawn from last year's Book 1 as a yearling.

If Knight To King has a bit about him, this looks a prime opportunity to get off the mark at a first stroke in an all-aged colts and geldings event over an extended nine furlongs. Newtown Anner's other Kingman, the homebred Mr King, did not show a lot in two starts and has been gelded, while the others to have appeared on the track fit in a similar bracket and the remaining newcomers are not bred to be superstars on paper.

