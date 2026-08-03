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Ghaiyyath's glorious week and an exciting two-year-old to savour: what we learned from a busy week on both sides of the Irish Sea

The standout performances, pedigrees and talking points from Goodwood, Galway and beyond.

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Tom Marquand riding Infraad (yellow) win The Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap at Goodwood Racecourse on July 29, 2026 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Infraad (yellow) was one of a number of promising Ghaiyyath winners last weekCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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Joseph O’Brien wasn’t the only one making a mark at both of Britain and Ireland’s longstanding midsummer festivals. 

The ever-more resourceful king of Owning Hill was leading trainer at Glorious Goodwood when you might have imagined he would have been concentrating more heavily on matters closer to home at Galway. Mind you, he still banged in three winners in the west of Ireland including the valuable Connacht Hotel Handicap with Comfort Zone

Ghaiyyath, likewise based across the Irish Sea, was similarly omnipresent. The Kildangan Stud roster member finished top of the sire standings at Goodwood with three winners and also supplied two more on the Flat at Ballybrit.

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