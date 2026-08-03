Ghaiyyath's glorious week and an exciting two-year-old to savour: what we learned from a busy week on both sides of the Irish Sea

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Joseph O’Brien wasn’t the only one making a mark at both of Britain and Ireland’s longstanding midsummer festivals.

The ever-more resourceful king of Owning Hill was leading trainer at Glorious Goodwood when you might have imagined he would have been concentrating more heavily on matters closer to home at Galway. Mind you, he still banged in three winners in the west of Ireland including the valuable Connacht Hotel Handicap with Comfort Zone.

Ghaiyyath, likewise based across the Irish Sea, was similarly omnipresent. The Kildangan Stud roster member finished top of the sire standings at Goodwood with three winners and also supplied two more on the Flat at Ballybrit.