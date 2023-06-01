Galileo galore: a deep dive into the pedigrees of this year's Oaks field

Galileo's influence on the Oaks over the last dozen years or so has been nothing less than phenomenal. The pedigrees of ten of the past 11 winners have all featured the inimitable stallion up close and even the odd one out, 2014 star Taghrooda, was the first Group 1 winner for his half-brother Sea The Stars.

Galileo has sired five winners of the Oaks including the full-sisters Minding and Tuesday, who was victorious last year, and is the broodmare sire of two more, while his sons Frankel, Nathaniel and New Approach have each sired a winner of the Epsom Classic.

The patriarch is responsible for this year's favourite Savethelastdance, who was stunning in her Cheshire Oaks victory, and is the sole filly in the race from Galileo's third-last crop, while he is the broodmare sire of another contestant in Red Riding Hood. His sons Frankel, Teofilo, whose best result in the race is 2014 runner-up Tarfasha, and Recorder also have a filly apiece in the field.