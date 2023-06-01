Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

Galileo galore: a deep dive into the pedigrees of this year's Oaks field

Aisling Crowe looks under the bonnet of the 11 fillies set to do battle for the Betfred Oaks

Galileo's descendants have dominated the Oaks in recent years
Galileo's descendants have dominated the Oaks in recent yearsCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Galileo's influence on the Oaks over the last dozen years or so has been nothing less than phenomenal. The pedigrees of ten of the past 11 winners have all featured the inimitable stallion up close and even the odd one out, 2014 star Taghrooda, was the first Group 1 winner for his half-brother Sea The Stars. 

Galileo has sired five winners of the Oaks including the full-sisters Minding and Tuesday, who was victorious last year, and is the broodmare sire of two more, while his sons Frankel, Nathaniel and New Approach have each sired a winner of the Epsom Classic.

The patriarch is responsible for this year's favourite Savethelastdance, who was stunning in her Cheshire Oaks victory, and is the sole filly in the race from Galileo's third-last crop, while he is the broodmare sire of another contestant in Red Riding Hood. His sons Frankel, Teofilo, whose best result in the race is 2014 runner-up Tarfasha, and Recorder also have a filly apiece in the field.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist
Published on 1 June 2023Last updated 17:05, 1 June 2023
icon
more inBloodstock
more inBloodstock