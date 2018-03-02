Racing Post Home
Bloodstock News OFF THE MARK

Galileo brother to Battle Of Marengo opens account in jumpers' bumper

Max Liebermann an impressive nine-length winner at Southwell

Max Liebermann (second from left) en route to victory in the fourth of six jumpers' bumpers at Southwell on Friday
Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)
1 of 1
By Ollie O'Donoghue

Freezing conditions may have seen only 28 runners take part in Southwell's seven-race card of jumpers' bumpers on Friday, but among the seven winners was the regally bred Max Liebermann, a four-year-old Galileo brother to Battle Of Marengo.

The John Ryan-trained gelding led into the home straight and was kept up to his work by three-pound claimer Thomas Garner, before being eased down in the final half-furlong for a comfortable nine-length victory.

Max Liebermann is out of the Listed scorer Anna Karenina - a €650,000 Goffs Orby yearling purchase for John Magnier in 2004 - and was bred on the same Galileo-Green Desert cross as the record-priced Tattersalls Book 1 yearling Al Naamah and 2012 Oaks heroine Was.

View race replay

Anna Karenina, who left stud in 2017, has produced seven foals, all by Galileo, including Battle Of Marengo, a dual Group 2 winner who was fourth in Ruler Of The World's Derby and is now standing at Ballyhane Stud, and black-type performers Perhaps and Precious Stone.

Her most recent foal is the unraced three-year-old colt Frankincense

Max Liebermann, who was picked up by Ryan for 8,000gns at last year's Tattersalls Autumn Horses In Training Sale, was originally trained by Aidan O'Brien and underwent wind surgery after failing to trouble the judge in two starts on the Flat.

