From Dubawi and Galileo to Noverre and Dobby Road: a run through the fascinating sire stats at Royal Ascot

It would not take too many guesses to come up with the names of the two stallions who have been far and away the most successful at Royal Ascot. One or other is probably mentioned on the Racing Post ’s bloodstock page on most days of the year.

After some number crunching of the results from the last 20 meetings, Galileo and Dubawi have been out on their own. With 32 wins and prospects in play for perhaps another three or four Ascots despite his death almost two years ago, the former is going to end up with a truly formidable total. However, if the results are anything like last year, Dubawi might yet get close to the old master.

Five winners in 2022 took Darley’s captain up to 23 from 169 runners, so his strike-rate of 13.6 per cent is a little higher than Galileo’s 10.8. What is more unexpected is the return from a £1 stake on all of his representatives.