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Bloodstock

From a Nassau legend to an outstanding juvenile: five of the best by Oasis Dream so far

Midday: brilliant performer is a half-sister to Tiding's dam Sun Maiden
Midday and Tom Queally win the 2009 Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mares TurfCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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With the news that Juddmonte’s popular Oasis Dream has been retired from stallion duties, we pick out five of his best progeny by Racing Post Ratings (RPR) to have raced so far

1. Muhaarar

Best RPR: 127

Best of the lot on paper, achieving a Racing Post Rating of 127 on his final career outing with an excellent performance in the British Champions Sprint Stakes. Won the Gimcrack at two for Charlie Hills and Shadwell before claiming four Group 1 sprints in a row at three.

2. Aqlaam

125

Jersey Stakes winner who was up with the cream of the mile division as a four-year-old for William Haggas. His biggest performance came when beating Famous Name and Virtual in the 2009 Prix du Moulin at Longchamp.

Muhaarar: four-time Group 1 winner is a son of Oasis Dream
Stellar sprinter Muhaarar is another top son of Oasis DreamCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

3. Midday

124

Brilliantly gutsy filly for Sir Henry Cecil who won the Lingfield Oaks Trial in 2009 and ran a blinder to finish just a head behind Sariska at Epsom. Went on to win six Group 1s, including the first to take the Nassau Stakes three times, along with a strike at the Breeders’ Cup.

4. Native Trail

123

Outstanding juvenile who went through 2021 unbeaten, including wins in the National and Dewhurst Stakes. Beaten by Godolphin stablemate Coroebus in the 2,000 Guineas, he went onto post his own success in the Irish equivalent and is now on the Darley Stud roster.

5. Ertijaal

123

This Shadwell homebred began life with William Haggas and his three wins under his tutelage were headed by a Listed score. However it was in Dubai with trainer Ali Rashid Al Rayhi he really thrived. The highlight came with his defeat of top-class sprinter Blue Point in the Meydan Sprint, while he also finished placed at the top-level on two occasions. He retired the winner of 11 of his 22 starts, accruing £897,452 in prize-money.  

An honorable mention...

Goldream

119

No mean performer on the track with Robert Cowell, showing his best efforts in 2015 when taking the King’s Stand Stakes and Prix de l’Abbaye. Provided his connections with great fun for three more seasons before finding a valuable role as an ambassador for the New Beginnings charity near York, from where he has made appearances all around the community.

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Bloodstock features writer

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