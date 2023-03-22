Frenzied bidding for Godolphin castoffs as Isle Of Jura fetches £150,000 at Ascot

A bumper Godolphin draft had buyers out in force at the Tattersalls Ascot March Sale on Wednesday and a particularly buoyant market duly produced five six-figure lots and a record price of £150,000.

Billy Jackson-Stops, taking on an online player, bid the sales-topping sum for the once-raced Isle Of Jura, who became the most expensive lot sold under the Tattersalls Ascot horses-in-training banner.

The three-year-old son of New Approach finished fifth, beaten nine and a half lengths, on debut at Wolverhampton back in November but connections can take plenty of confidence from his blue-chip pedigree. He is the fifth foal out of Falls Of Lora, winner of the Group 3 UAE Oaks during her time on the track and an even more promising producer at paddocks.

The daughter of Street Cry has bred four winners from five runners, headed by Isle Of Jura’s dual Group 1-winning brother Cascadian, who annexed the Doncaster Mile and All Aged Stakes in Australia. Another sibling is their half-brother Albahr, who was successful in the Grade 1 Summer Stakes at Woodbine.

“He’s going to George Scott for an owner of George’s,” said Jackson-Stops. “George has had a humongous last 18 months and we’re excited to have this horse. He’s going to take a bit of time but George will give him all the time he needs. He’s a big, beautiful horse. He was very green in that run but the form is very good so let’s hope he’s as good as we want him to be.”

There is plenty of black type further back in the page too as Falls Of Lora is out of the Listed-winning Firth Of Lorne, who finished second to Kingman’s dam Zenda in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches in 2002 and later produced the stakes winners Master Of The Seas, Latharnach and Etive.

“The mare has been amazing, they have all been rated 95 plus and she has produced two Group 1 winners,” continued Jackson-Stops. “If this horse is anything like his brothers then we’ll be okay. That price is a little bit more than we expected but we think we know who the underbidder was and we knew they’d be strong. We spoke to Charlie Appleby and James Doyle and those guys recommended him so fingers crossed.”

The Godolphin draft contained the 14 most expensive lots on the day and the operation’s 34-strong draft contributed £1,298,000 to whole-sale turnover of £1,661,100, which equates to 78 per cent.

The strength of trade generated by the Godolphin draft was highlighted by some massive year-on-year gains across the key market indices. Aggregate sales rose by 135 per cent while the session finished with an average price of £17,485, a 140 per cent increase, and a median of £6,500, which was up 71 per cent from £3,800 in 2022. The clearance rate was 90 per cent as 95 of 106 offered lots found a new home.

Williams makes a six-figure impact

Ian Williams wasn’t among the crowd at the sales complex as he was busy putting the finishing touches to Enemy ahead of his run in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan on Saturday. The 4,500 mile distance didn’t stop the trainer making a big impact at Ascot, however, as he landed eight lots online at a combined outlay of £346,000 to finish the sale as leading buyer.

His most eyecatching acquisition was the second lot to break the six-figure barrier as the lightly raced Parlando brought £105,000. The four-year-old son of Dubawi made a winning debut at Leicester back in October 2021 and followed that up with an even better effort in defeat when runner-up at Kempton four months later, reaching a Racing Post Rating (RPR) of 87. He hasn’t been seen since after picking up a couple of injuries but Williams is hopeful he can get back on the up in future.

The trainer also went to £100,000 for the 93-rated Yantarni, a winning son of Dubawi whose page features no less than three Derby winners. The four-year-old, a winner over a mile at Newmarket for Charlie Appleby, is out of Villarrica, meaning his siblings include the Prix Guillaume D'Ornano scorer Vancouverite and UAE Derby victress Khawlah, who is now better known as the dam of 2018 Derby hero Masar.

Yantarni’s third dam is the hugely influential blue hen Urban Sea, dam of Derby-winning half-brothers Galileo and Sea The Stars.

Speaking from Dubai, Williams said of his spending spree: “These have all been bought on spec but you can't win if you’re not in, and the first place you need to win is in the sales ring. They’re all horses that I think will progress – they’re nicely bred, have good form and are horses who I think can go on both this summer in Europe and then in the Middle East next winter. I inspected the draft at Godolphin and they’ve all been vetted. I also have my assistant Angus Adams at Ascot."

He added: “The [online bidding] system has worked well and proved to be very effective. I also have to congratulate Ascot and Godolphin for putting on such a strong sale at this time of year.”

Kent kicks on

Newmarket-based trainer TJ Kent is operating at a 33 per cent strike rate in 2023 with three winners from nine runners, including the useful pair Obsidian Knight and Super Den. Having filled the role of underbidder on a few occasions during the earlier stages, Kent made two notable signings late in the day, including the £100,000 Cosmic Desert.

The four-year-old son of New Approach won one of his eight starts for Charlie Appleby and hit a personal-best RPR of 95 when landing a Sandown handicap last August.

“We liked what he achieved and he’s for an overseas client,” said Kent, who trains a 20-strong string from the Hamilton Road. “I’m not sure where he’s going to go or what he’s going to do just yet but we’re very happy with the purchase; he’s a nice type and we’re looking forward to him. Godolphin treat their horses exceptionally well so we’re buying horses who’ve been well looked after and they’re very honest with their information when you buy from them. Hopefully he’ll be a nice horse for the owner.”

Kent has had success buying from Godolphin before having saddled Graphite, a 7,000gns horses-in-training buy, to success at the Shergar Cup. Graphite is by Shamardal, as is Kent’s other purchase on Wednesday after he successfully landed a bid of £40,000 for Lion's Mane, a winner at Le Mans for Andre Fabre.

Osborne on the mark

Jamie Osborne was another to plunder the Godolphin draft after a waggle of the trainer’s catalogue signalled a bid of £105,000 for Mond. Osborne signed the docket as Pardus Wealth Stud, the name under which owner Greg Bryce operates.

The five-year-old son of Sea The Moon won one of his four starts in France and was last seen finishing fifth to Saiydabad in the Group 3 Prix du Prince d'Orange in September 2021.

“Obviously there are risks attached with him as he’s had a fairly sparse old career but he’s got a fair amount of ability if we can get him right,” said Osborne. “He’s been bought for Greg Bryce who is keen to buy some horses who can potentially go to some nice meetings internationally. We accept there’s a risk attached but hopefully he can get us to where we want to go. We’ve been blown out earlier today but he was our number one pick so we’re happy to get him.”

Mond, a brother to Group 3-placed Man On The Moon and from the same German family as Miss Yoda, was making his second appearance at public auction having joined the Godolphin fold at a cost of €170,000 at BBAG in 2019.

Bryce is another to have enjoyed success with other Godolphin castoffs as his colours have been aboard Franz Strauss, a son of Golden Horn who has won twice at Meydan this year. Franz Strauss is trained by Bhupat Seemar but was sourced for Bryce by Ian Williams, who signed at AED280,000 at the Racing In Dubai September Sale last year.

A new avenue for Golden Speech

The lightly-raced Golden Speech is set to continue his career abroad after Avenue Bloodstock agent Mark McStay went to £82,000 for the three-year-old son of Dubawi, who changed hands with a peak RPR of 87.

Golden Speech was placed on five of his six outings for Charlie Appleby and was last seen finishing third in a Kempton maiden over a mile in early February. His pedigree offers plenty of encouragement that he can progress further as not only do his three winning siblings include the Listed-placed Lackeen, but his dam is a half-sister to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere hero Ultra and Modern Ideals, who is best known as the dam of champion three-year-old miler Modern Games.

“He’s a nice horse and he’s shown some very good form,” said McStay. “I thought the run at Kempton was particularly good. He’s for an existing client to race overseas in the Middle East, probably Dubai. He was probably one of the standouts here today and he was very well presented by Godolphin. The way they sell their horses is fantastic and the transparency gives everyone confidence to come here and buy them.

“Being by that sire, he’ll just keep improving as time goes by. Dubawis go anywhere; he’s had Dubai World Cup winners, hurdle winners, Guineas winners, Grade 1 winners in California, Hong Kong, South Africa and Australia. He’s as good a sire as we’ve ever seen so I’m sure this horse will go well in Dubai.”

Tally-Ho Stud also got among the buyers when Tony O’Callaghan, bidding over the phone through Tattersalls’ Matt Prior, went to £60,000 for Red Freesia. Another to hail from the Godolphin draft, the three-year-old daughter of New Approach is yet to reach the racecourse but possesses obvious appeal as a breeding prospect.

She is a half-sister to Walk Of Stars, runner-up in the Lingfield Derby Trial and third in the Bahrain Trophy, and out of a Listed-placed granddaughter of the blue hen Magnificient Style, meaning the likes of Nathaniel, Playful Act and Great Heavens appear back on the page.