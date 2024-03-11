French domination set to continue while a classy broodmare could hold sway

Powerhouse sires

It looks increasingly likely Walk In The Park will be the leading National Hunt sire of Britain and Ireland for the first time, ending the two-year reign by Yeats.

In a table again dominated by Coolmore representatives, the operation’s leading attraction has a lead of more than £500,000 over Fame And Glory, with Getaway and the title incumbent further behind. The wide spread of sires achieving results this season ought to work in favour of Walk In The Park, the stallion du jour ever since the arrival of his son Douvan and he has gathered strength in numbers, with the likes of Ashroe Diamond, Gidleigh Park and Douvan’s brother Jonbon among runners in many races at the meeting.

However, if it takes only a couple of wins to become the top Cheltenham Festival sire then Doctor Dino, who has reached a similar pre-eminence in France, has three very solid fancies with State Man, Jade De Grugy and Dinoblue.

French fancies

It isn't anything new for French horses to come out on top at this meeting. The 1942 Gold Cup winner Medoc was bred across the Channel and was followed much more recently by The Fellow and Kauto Star. However, the make-up of British- and Irish-trained jumpers as a whole has changed and the marked success by French-breds over the last decade is illustrated in our graphic, where they have now even passed the domestic producers in winning most races.

This season's Grade 1s have been dominated by Gallic recruits, such as the championship race favourites State Man, El Fabiolo, Teahupoo and Galopin Des Champs, so more of the same can be expected.

This flush of results influences how money is spent and recent sales indicate buyers are continuing to look south. We can expect many more young prospects to arrive on these shores from France in the coming seasons and it will take time for any defensive measures from the powerhouse Irish studs and traders, including buying French stallions and replicating the country's system of preparing horses earlier in their lives, to kick in.

Money talks

Trade has slipped at the season’s boutique point-to-point sales, with talk of a market correction and a feeling the heady days of spending might be behind us, for the time being.

Thursday’s Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale should nonetheless be a high-tempo affair and organisers will hope one of last year’s graduates comes to the fore in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper. Gordon Elliott’s pair Romeo Coolio and Jalon D’Oudairies have done nothing wrong since sharing top billing at £420,000 12 months ago.

Romeo Coolio sold for £420,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale Credit: Patrick McCann

They are among the most expensive horses bought at a public auction to be running this week, a list headed by £570,000 purchase Jonbon, while Fil Dor changed hands within Elliott’s yard for €620,000 at the Caldwell Construction dispersal. The sale is also offering a half-sister to Stay Away Fay, the Albert Bartlett winner who is a leading contender in Wednesday's Brown Advisory.

Brotherly love

It’s not unheard of for a mare to have two Cheltenham winners but the feat of Robbe, who belongs to the Magnien family in central France, was almost unheard of when she produced Delta Work to win the Cross Country and Jazzy Matty the Fred Winter at last year’s meeting. Only half of a repeat is on the cards should Delta Work bring up a hat-trick in Wednesday’s race.

Useful jumper Sway, seen here being ridden by AP McCoy at Newbury in 2011, has become an exceptional broodmare for JP McManus Credit: MARK CRANHAM

JP McManus’s Sway, a seriously good hurdler in France who won a couple of times over fences for Jonjo O’Neill, has been a similar achiever from the paddocks and has the Walk In The Park brother and sister Inothewayurthinkin and Limerick Lace engaged for the owner-breeder this week, both at single-figure odds.

New names

There is no better place for an aspiring National Hunt stallion to get their name in lights than here, and a show from some of the young bucks could make a vast difference to their careers.

The likes of Affinisea (who has runners including Sixmilebridge), Feel Like Dancing (Dancing City), Golden Horn (Golden Ace), Jeu St Eloi (Kargese), Order Of St George (Mighty Bandit) and Storm The Stars (Storm Heart), as well as a few other lesser-known names, will be looking for a first big boost.

One who is sadly not around to benefit is Roaring Lion, for whom Jane Chapple-Hyam has pitched easy Southwell winner Stavvy into the Champion Bumper. He will be attempting to add a Grade 1 to the Group 1 of Dubai Mile from the single crop bequeathed by the late sire.

