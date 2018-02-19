Frankel colt the first foal for champion Untapable

Five-time Grade 1 heroine Untapable delivered her first foal, a colt by dual world champion Frankel, in Britain on Saturday. David Fiske, manager for Untapable's owner-breeder Winchell Thoroughbreds, announced the news on Twitter.

Hey, look what Eclipse Award winner #UNTAPABLE found in her stall this morning. It looks just like a chestnut #FRANKEL colt. #2020BCJT pic.twitter.com/5hOza56sCM — DJFiske (@DJFiske) February 17, 2018

A daughter of Tapit, who Winchell Thoroughbreds campaigned and retain an interest in as he stands at Kentucky's Gainesway, Untapable was trained by Steve Asmussen to win nine races.

Untapable excelled as a three-year-old winning the Kentucky Oaks, Mother Goose Stakes, Cotillion Stakes and the Breeders' Cup Distaff. Her fifth and final victory at the highest level came when she landed the Apple Blossom Handicap at four.

Daily Racing Form report that the seven-year-old will remain in Britain to be covered by the Banstead Manor Stud's superstar resident Frankel once again this year.

