Frankel breaks new ground with first UAE winner Immortalised

Opening new doors: where will Frankel supply his next winner?

Supersire Frankel broke new ground on Friday with his first winner in the UAE - the 11th country in which his progeny have now found the winner's enclosure - when his four-year-old son Immortalised opened his account in a 1m2f dirt maiden at Al Ain.

Trained by Satish Seemar and ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, Immortalised never looked in trouble as he saw off the Hard Spun gelding Broadcloth by a length and a quarter.

Immortalised, a 37,000gns purchase for Nasir Askar at the Tattersalls July Sale last year, was previously handled by Karl Burke in Britain, placing on one of his five starts. He also failed to get within five lengths of the winner in any of his previous five starts in the UAE before Friday.

View Friday's results

Bred by Newsells Park Stud and LTS, Immortalised is a half-brother to Temps Au Temps, a 7f Listed winner who also finished fourth in the French 2,000 Guineas, and the Aidan O'Brien-trained talent After, out of the Grade 1-placed Noahs Ark, whose five foals to race have all been winners.

Noahs Ark was picked up by London Thoroughbred Services for 500,000gns from Grove Stud at the Tattersalls December Sale in 2012, after Temps Au Temps and After had already shown their racecourse prowess.

Frankel has also recorded winners in Argentina, Australia, Britain, Chile, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, South Africa and the US, with Cracksman and Soul Stirring winners of top-flight contests in Britain and Japan respectively.

If you liked this, you should also read:

Five years on: how Frankel settled into his stallion career

Frankel my dear, I do give a damn!