Former Arctic Tack resident Le Fou dies at stud in France

Cedre Bleu: one of the best jumps performers by his sire Le Fou

Le Fou, a half-brother to Montjeu who formerly stood at Arctic Tack Stud in County Wexford, has died at stud in France.

The son of Polish Precedent, who was standing at Haras de Sivola in France, was 19.

Le Fou was conditioned by the great Montjeu's trainer John Hammond. He gained three victories and finished a close second in the Prix La Force at three.

He spent the first part of his stallion career at Haras du Hoguenet and Haras du Grand Chesnaie, but was switched to Arctic Tack in 2013 after another of his half-brothers, Gold Well, had been moved on to Coolmore.

Le Fou stood at Arctic Tack for four seasons before returning to stand in France.

His first French-bred runners have yielded four black-type winners, notably the Roland Meyrick Handicap Chase scorer Dolatulo and Huntingdon Listed novices' hurdle victor Ma Du Fou.

Useful handicap chasers Abracadabra Sivola and Cedre Bleu are also by him.

Le Fou covered 73 mares in his first season at Arctic Tack Stud, 113 in 2014, 39 in 2015 but only nine in 2016.

