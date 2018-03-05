First northern hemisphere mare in foal for shuttler Spill The Beans

Spill The Beans: first son of Snitzel to stand in the northern hemisphere

Reverse shuttler Spill The Beans, who stands at the National Stud, has had his first northern hemisphere mare covered scanned in foal.

Elvira Delight, who boards at Charlie Budgett's Kirtlington Park Stud, boasts a classy pedigree being a winning Desert Style half-sister to King's Stand Stakes hero Equiano and to the Listed scorers Encore D'Or and Evita Peron.

Billy Jackson-Stops of Atlas Stallions, who is standing the son of Snitzel at the National Stud, said: "Spill The Beans has settled in to life at The National Stud really well and I'm delighted with the quality of mares that breeders are supporting him with.

"Even though we already knew his fertility was excellent, to have his first mare covered in foal is a great start to the season."

The first son of champion Australian sire Snitzel to stand in the northern hemisphere, Spill The Beans was trained by Gerald Ryan to be unbeaten as a juvenile and went on to win three Group races at three including the Group 2 Mirvac QTC Cup.

He is standing this year's breeding season at a fee of £6,000 and is one of three new recruits to the National Stud roster in 2018 alongside Aclaim and Time Test.

If you liked this, you might also like...

The secret is out about National Stud newcomer Spill The Beans

National Stud duo Aclaim and Time Test have first mares in foal

Group 3 winner Peace Envoy has first mares scanned in foal