First mare scanned in foal for Lord Nelson after laminitis scare

Spendthrift Farm in Kentucky, where Lord Nelson commands a $25,000 fee in his first season

Lord Nelson - a three-time Grade 1 winner for Bob Baffert - has had his first mare confirmed in foal after recovering from a well-documented battle with laminitis that caused him to miss last year's breeding season.

The six-year-old son of Pulpit is standing his first season at Spendthrift Farm in Kentucky at a $25,000 fee.

Lord Nelson covered the Listed-winning and Grade 3-placed Awesome Again mare Jennie R, who has been pronounced in foal.

"It's very gratifying to see this horse clear yet another hurdle - he's really a remarkable animal," said Ned Toffey, general manager at Spendthrift. "We appreciate all of the breeders' faith in sticking with him, and we believe he's going to reward them handsomely for it."

Lord Nelson won three consecutive Grade 1s for Spendthrift in 2016, stringing together victories in the 6f Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar and the 7f Triple Bend Stakes and 6f Sprint Championship, both at Santa Anita.

Lord Nelson was an early favourite for the 2016 Breeders' Cup Sprint at Santa Anita before incurring a leg infection that forced Baffert to scratch him and retire him from racing.



