First Irish-bred foal for 2010 Derby and Arc hero Workforce

The first foal by 2010 Derby and Arc hero Workforce since his move to Knockhouse Stud in County Kilkenny was born earlier this month.

A colt out of the Accordion mare Shokalocka Baby claimed the honours when he arrived at his breeders John and Marie Redmond’s Coppenagh Stables in County Carlow.

Described by John Redmond as a "strong, scopey foal with a lot of quality about him, a really good-looking colt," the bay is the first colt out of the Accordion mare Shokalocka Baby after four consecutive fillies.

He is a half-brother to a pair of winning point-to-point mares by Beneficial, including the six-year-old Timeforben, who was purchased by David Pipe after winning on debut for the Redmonds as a four-year-old at Dromahane in 2016.

The Redmonds are so pleased with their Workforce colt they are planning to send Shokalocka Baby back to him this spring.

Workforce, who was trained by Sir Michael Stoute for his owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah, won his only start as a two-year-old, a 7f maiden, before his Group 1 exploits at three.

Retired to stud in 2012 at Japan's Shadai Stallion Station, Workforce has three crops on the ground, from which the likes of Gold Cape and Admire Winner have emerged.

The 11-year-old is a grandson of Eva Luna and was purchased by Sean Kinsella to stand at his family’s farm, which has been home to high-achieving sires Roselier and Beneficial.

Workforce is one of five stallions at Knockhouse Stud including fellow Group 1 winners Prince Flori and Notnowcato, the sire of last weekend’s Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes hero Redkirk Warrior, as well as Dante winner and Derby second Libertarian and September Storm, an unraced brother to Shirocco.

