First Group winner for Darley's champion sprinter on Super Saturday

Champion sprinter Harry Angel enjoyed the most successful day of his nascent stallion career on Saturday with a first crop stakes double, the highlight of which was the victory of Al Dasim in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint at Meydan.

The Super Saturday success of George Boughey's colt provided the champion sprinter with his first Group winner and less than two hours later, Darley's young sire had doubled his tally of black type winners with the success of Iconic Moment in Lingfield's Listed Spring Cup.

Al Dasim is now unbeaten in his three starts in Dubai having been successful in five of his eight runs at two, with his first win coming for Kevin Philippart De Foy.

Bred by Lady O'Reilly's Skymarc Farm, Al Dasim is out of the Dansili mare Dance Hall Girl, who is the dam of six winners from eight runners. Her best performer prior to Al Dasim's Group 3 breakthrough was Tashweeq, a son of Big Bad Bob who won the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes and was fourth in the 2015 Dewhurst to Air Force Blue for John Gosden.

Al Dasim was sold at the Goffs UK Premier Sale by Skymarc Farm through Hollyhill Stud and Kuwaiti owner Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah, in whose silks he races, went to £50,000 for the chestnut.

Harry Angel: top sprinter's progeny are already making an impression Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Iconic Moment became his sire's third Listed winner when getting the better of stable companion New Definition in the Lingfield contest for James Tate and Sultan Ali.

He was bred by Ennistown Stud and is the first foal of Purplest, an unraced daughter of Iffraaj. Treannahow Stables purchased him from The Castlebridge Consignment at the 2020 Goffs November Foal Sale for €23,000, selling him to Rabbah Bloodstock for 41,000gns at the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale.

His debut came in a 7f maiden at Chelmsford in October and Saturday's success was the third of an unbeaten career to date. Both colts hold entries in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas.

Harry Angel won the July Cup and Haydock Sprint Cup at three and his first crop had already yielded the Listed Criterium de Vitesse winner Proverb while his southern hemisphere two-year-olds are headed by the Listed winner and Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes third Arkansaw Kid. The son of Dark Angel has also sired Gimcrack Stakes runner-up Marshman and Group 3 Prix d'Arenberg second Vicious Harry.

