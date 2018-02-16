Racing Post Home
First foals COOLMORE

First foals arrive for dual Group 1 winner Pride Of Dubai

The son of Street Cry will stand 2018 at a fee of €15,000

By Zoe Vicarage

Coolmore's reverse shuttler Pride Of Dubai is the latest stallion to have his first foals hit the ground. 

Among his new arrivals are a filly, born on January 28, bred by Vincent Kelly out of the Lion Heart mare Thistlestar, who is from the family of Grade 1 scorer Very Subtle. 

While earlier this month another of his first offspring arrived when, on February 3, the winning Jeremy mare Jenniings produced a filly by the son of Street Cry. She was bred by Tina Dargan. 

A dual Group 1-winning two-year-old, Pride Of Dubai was trained by Peter and Paul Snowden to win both the Blue Diamond Stakes and Inglis Sires in his native Australia. 

Closely related to northern hemisphere sensations Invincible Spirit and Kodiac, he will stand the 2018 breeding season at a fee of €15,000. 

To view both new arrivals and a host of other youngsters visit our foal gallery.

Earlier this month, another of his first foals hit the ground on February 3 when the winning Jeremy mare Jenniings produced a filly

