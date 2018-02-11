First foal by Pearl Secret a real gem

Pearl Secret's first foal enjoys a frolic in the paddock with his dam Concentration

A colt out of Mind Games mare Concentration - dam of five winning sprinters including Rent Free - became the first foal by Group 2-winning sprinter Pearl Secret after he was born on Friday at Bucklands Farm and Stud in Gloucestershire last week.

"He's a chip off the old block," said the colt's breeder Roisin Close, director of Bucklands Farm and Stud where Pearl Secret stands at a £4,000 fee.

"I'm delighted to see so much of his sire and grandsire Compton Place in him and can't wait to see more of them."

Bred by Whitsbury Manor Stud and Pigeon House Stud, Pearl Secret is by speed influence Compton Place out of a Listed-winning sprinter from the family of Dutch Art.

Trained by David Barron for Pearl Bloodstock and later Qatar Racing, Pearl Secret earned his highest Racing Post Rating of 117 when he was second to Hot Streak in the 2014 Temple Stakes at Haydock - a race he won the following year, while he was also a close third to Sole Power in the 2013 King's Stand Stakes.

Pearl Secret's first book comprised of 60 mares including half-sisters to dual Group 1-winning sprinter The Tin Man and last year's impressive Gimcrack Stakes winner Sands Of Mali.

Pearl Secret will be parading in the TBA Flat Stallion Parade at Tattersalls on Thursday.

