First chance to see if Godolphin's 1,500,000gns colt has inherited any God Given talent

1m4f Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Novice Stakes (6.30 Wolverhampton, Saturday)

What’s the story?

This three-year-old colt’s sire being Dubawi and dam God Given, Luca Cumani’s final Group 1 winner of his illustrious training career when his homeland Italy still happily had top-level races, immediately takes the eye.

And then there’s his purchase price, a cool 1,500,000gns from Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale of 2022.

Tell us more about his breeding . . .

The highly successful St Albans Bloodstock bred the colt out of Nathaniel’s daughter God Given, winner of the Premio Lydia Tesio at the Capannelle in 2018 on her swansong, and before that also winner of the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster, Group 3 Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock, the Prix Minerve at the same level at Deauville, and the Listed Aphrodite Stakes at Newmarket.

The Wolverhampton debutant trained by Charlie Appleby, and on Saturday the mount of Tom Marquand, is closely related to God Given’s Dubawi half-brother Postponed.

The mare’s first runner, Silver Knott, by Lope De Vega, was also bred by St Albans and consigned to Book 1 by Whatton Manor Stud, and he fetched 725,000gns from Godolphin at Park Paddocks 12 months before his half-brother’s appearance.

Silver Knott is a dual Group 3 winner and Grade 1-placed, and as a gelding could add to the family’s CV, at least on the track.

What was said at Tattersalls?

St Albans Bloodstock’s Andrew Stone told the press huddle, including Racing Post Bloodstock’s sales correspondent James Thomas: “When you breed a lovely horse it’s always very sad to see them go, but I have 16 mares and one has to keep the operation alive. We’re so blessed to have wonderful buyers in the market who are prepared to pay such a wonderful price for a well-bred horse.

“Having bred Postponed I was so excited to see him go on and do so well, and now Silver Knott, and I hope this horse is really good for his new owner. It’s exciting for our little breeding operation and we’re so humbled and really very thrilled.”

Andrew Stone: "It was slightly surreal if I’m being honest" Credit: Laura Green

He added: “It was slightly surreal if I’m being honest. He’s such a special horse and he walked around the ring really well. He’s just a big imposing colt and I’d say there are several similarities between him and Postponed.

"It’s the stuff dreams are made of. I’m lost for words, really. A lot of credit must go to Ed Player and the team at Whatton Manor because they do such a fantastic job.”

From the buyer’s side, Anthony Stroud said: “We have the half-brother who’s a very promising horse. He comes from a very good hotel and I thought he was a very imposing Dubawi. Charlie’s record with Dubawis is second to none. I thought he was a very nice horse. This one is a bigger, stronger model than the half-brother.”

Who’s in opposition?

For starters, his own stablemate Los Toldos, who went through the ring at Tattersalls not long after King’s Reign and was snapped up by Godolphin for 750,000gns. He is by Frankel and was bred by Newsells Park Stud out of Pivotal’s daughter Evita Peron. Drawn widest in stall eight, he is the mount of Danny Tudhope.

Godolphin will probably be disappointed if their duo can’t get involved in the finish here as those who have raced have not set the world alight; indeed, the only other unraced runner, Waldgeist’s daughter Forest Fairy, who as the sole filly receives 5lb all round, could even prove the chief threat.

