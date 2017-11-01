Fee upgrade for sire of top-class novice hurdler Bacardys

Ever since the unfortunate loss of its star stallion Saddler Maker due to a hind leg fracture in May of last year, Haras de Cercy in France has been on a major recruitment drive.

Elliptique, Free Port Lux and Karaktar have all been retired to the stud, with Vision D'Etat joining from Haras de Treban.

But it is Coastal Path, a 13-year-old journeyman sire who joined the Cercy roster in 2013, that will surely attract the most attention from cross-Channel breeders, having supplied dual Grade 1 novice hurdle winner Bacardys last season.

As a result, Coastal Path's fee has risen to €4,500 for next year - an increase of €1,500 compared to his fee this year - as the farm released its 2018 covering fees.

Four-time Group 1 winner Vision D'Etat will be introduced at his new home at a fee of €4,000 - up €1,200 on his Treban fee this year.

Gris De Gris, whose best jumps performer on Racing Post Ratings is the Gordon Elliott-trained hurdler Campeador, has been upped to €3,000, while the recently retired German Group 1 winner Elliptique will be offered to breeders at a fee of €1,800.

The 2006 Arc winner Rail Link - whose son Trip To Rhodos won the Italian St Leger on Saturday - remains at €2,800, while both of last year's recruits, Free Port Lux and Karaktar, see no change at €2,000.

Haras de Cercy 2018 covering fees

2017 2018 Difference Coastal Path €3,000 €4,500 +€1,500 Cokoriko €1,700 €2,000 +€300 Elliptique New €1,800 n/a Free Port Lux €2,000 €2,000 - Gris De Gris €2,600 €3,000 +€400 Karaktar €2,000 €2,000 - Rail Link €2,800 €2,800 - Vision D'Etat €2,800 €4,000 +€1,200

