Fee upgrade for sire of top-class novice hurdler Bacardys
Coastal Path will be joined at Cercy by new recruit Vision D'Etat
Ever since the unfortunate loss of its star stallion Saddler Maker due to a hind leg fracture in May of last year, Haras de Cercy in France has been on a major recruitment drive.
Elliptique, Free Port Lux and Karaktar have all been retired to the stud, with Vision D'Etat joining from Haras de Treban.
But it is Coastal Path, a 13-year-old journeyman sire who joined the Cercy roster in 2013, that will surely attract the most attention from cross-Channel breeders, having supplied dual Grade 1 novice hurdle winner Bacardys last season.
As a result, Coastal Path's fee has risen to €4,500 for next year - an increase of €1,500 compared to his fee this year - as the farm released its 2018 covering fees.
Four-time Group 1 winner Vision D'Etat will be introduced at his new home at a fee of €4,000 - up €1,200 on his Treban fee this year.
Gris De Gris, whose best jumps performer on Racing Post Ratings is the Gordon Elliott-trained hurdler Campeador, has been upped to €3,000, while the recently retired German Group 1 winner Elliptique will be offered to breeders at a fee of €1,800.
The 2006 Arc winner Rail Link - whose son Trip To Rhodos won the Italian St Leger on Saturday - remains at €2,800, while both of last year's recruits, Free Port Lux and Karaktar, see no change at €2,000.
Haras de Cercy 2018 covering fees
|2017
|2018
|Difference
|Coastal Path
|€3,000
|€4,500
|+€1,500
|Cokoriko
|€1,700
|€2,000
|+€300
|Elliptique
|New
|€1,800
|n/a
|Free Port Lux
|€2,000
|€2,000
|-
|Gris De Gris
|€2,600
|€3,000
|+€400
|Karaktar
|€2,000
|€2,000
|-
|Rail Link
|€2,800
|€2,800
|-
|Vision D'Etat
|€2,800
|€4,000
|+€1,200
Read our 24-page US Breeding-Stock Sale supplement here - or download as a PDF