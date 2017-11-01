Racing Post Home
FRANCE

Fee upgrade for sire of top-class novice hurdler Bacardys

Coastal Path will be joined at Cercy by new recruit Vision D'Etat

By Ollie O'Donoghue

Ever since the unfortunate loss of its star stallion Saddler Maker due to a hind leg fracture in May of last year, Haras de Cercy in France has been on a major recruitment drive.

Elliptique, Free Port Lux and Karaktar have all been retired to the stud, with Vision D'Etat joining from Haras de Treban.

But it is Coastal Path, a 13-year-old journeyman sire who joined the Cercy roster in 2013, that will surely attract the most attention from cross-Channel breeders, having supplied dual Grade 1 novice hurdle winner Bacardys last season.

As a result, Coastal Path's fee has risen to €4,500 for next year - an increase of €1,500 compared to his fee this year - as the farm released its 2018 covering fees. 

Four-time Group 1 winner Vision D'Etat will be introduced at his new home at a fee of €4,000 - up €1,200 on his Treban fee this year.

Gris De Gris, whose best jumps performer on Racing Post Ratings is the Gordon Elliott-trained hurdler Campeador, has been upped to €3,000, while the recently retired German Group 1 winner Elliptique will be offered to breeders at a fee of €1,800.

The 2006 Arc winner Rail Link - whose son Trip To Rhodos won the Italian St Leger on Saturday - remains at €2,800, while both of last year's recruits, Free Port Lux and Karaktar, see no change at €2,000.

Haras de Cercy 2018 covering fees

  2017 2018 Difference
Coastal Path €3,000 €4,500 +€1,500
Cokoriko €1,700 €2,000 +€300
Elliptique New €1,800 n/a
Free Port Lux €2,000 €2,000 -
Gris De Gris €2,600 €3,000 +€400
Karaktar €2,000 €2,000 -
Rail Link €2,800 €2,800 -
Vision D'Etat €2,800 €4,000 +€1,200

