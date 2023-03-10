Advertisement
Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

'You work ten times harder to get it' - Crosse enjoying second coming at the Cheltenham Festival

Tom Peacock catches up with former rider Dave Crosse, now running the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates with his ex-weighing room colleague

David Crosse (left) and Noel Fehily have made some smart sales purchases
David Crosse (left) and Noel Fehily have made some smart sales purchasesCredit: Debbie Burt

Dave Crosse’s first Cheltenham Festival winner brought with it a false sense of security. Hot property back in 2001, he helped Nicky Henderson’s Kim Muir favourite The Bushkeeper to a straightforward victory. 

"I was champion amateur that year and I didn’t know what to ride," he says. "Marcus Foley, a good friend of mine, told me to ride him as he used to ride him out every day. When I went out, was I nervous? No, because I didn’t have a clue what the Cheltenham Festival was at that point.

"I had a great spin around and it was a great day, but you were riding again the next day, straight back to it. I was 19 when I rode that winner. You think it’s going to happen every year."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 10 March 2023Last updated 16:04, 10 March 2023
icon
more inFeatures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFeatures