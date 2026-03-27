Why the data points to an under-the-radar name launching a successful first-season sire mission

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Plotlines are already starting to emerge from the impending turf season. Can Constitution Hill bag a Group contest? Will the brilliant Billy Loughnane claim a first jockeys championship? And is Albert Einstein really the quickest horse ever to be housed at Ballydoyle? Answers on a postcard.

For bloodstock aficionados, there is also the small matter of a new first-season sire contest.

This year’s renewal may lack the depth of some editions, but there is plenty of intrigue nonetheless. There will be winners, losers and surprises (both welcome and nasty) along the way, and at the end of it there will be a newly crowned champion freshman stallion.

But what will it take to cross the winning line in front come the end of 2026? We’ve taken a look at the last ten years’ worth of evidence to see where the benchmarks sit.

First and foremost, winners matter. This may seem an obvious statement, but it is important to bear in mind that first-season sire standings are determined by volume of winners, unlike the general sires’ list of Britain and Ireland, which is measured by prize-money earnings.

So, how many winners is a stallion likely to need? Based on results between 2016 and 2025, the leading first-season stallions have averaged a chunky 31 winners with their debut juvenile crop.

Two-year-old sire extraordinaire Mehmas holds the record for the most first-crop successes in Britain and Ireland, having supplied a whopping 46 sons and daughters who passed the post in front. This tally was set during the 2020 season.

It remains to be seen whether any of this year’s cohort can threaten that record, although all known form makes it seem unlikely. Fortunately for the latest bunch, history tells us a stallion doesn’t need to be anything like as dominant as Mehmas was to finish ahead of his class.

In 2018, No Nay Never triumphed with ‘only’ 22 winners, while six of the last ten to claim the crown sired less than 30 scorers in their first crop. The average is underpinned by some punchier numbers in recent years, with Starman siring 41 winners in 2025, two years after Blue Point had hit the same tally.

Of course, the number of winners a stallion supplies is dependent on the number of runners they field, which in turn relates directly to the number of foals on the ground. There has been quite a dramatic variance on this front over the last ten seasons.

Tally-Ho Stud's young gun Starman Credit: Alice Fitzgerald

Last year’s runaway leader Starman had a bumper crop of 213 foals, which in turn resulted in 103 starters in Britain and Ireland. In contrast, No Nay Never had just 86 foals in his first crop, 44 of which made the racecourse at two.

On average, the winningmost stallions have had 135 foals on the ground, resulting in an average of 76 starters.

So, which of this year’s class does this evidence point towards? A little surprisingly given the trend towards stallions covering vast books of mare, Weatherbys data shows that none of this year’s freshmen meet the 135 foal threshold.

There are five stallions with a three-figure crop to run for them, though, and given we are essentially dealing with a numbers game, the champion first-season sire seems likely to emerge from this quintet.

Plenty of focus will fall on Baaeed, and rightly so given he was an outstanding racehorse who served a blue-chip debut book of mares at an introductory fee of £80,000. Weatherbys records show his first crop numbers 120 foals, giving him a decidedly solid foundation.

Baaeed: Beech House Stud resident is set for a big year

Of course, he has far from the typical champion first-season sire profile, having not run at two himself (although that didn’t stop Starman) and having served the kind of mares in keeping with his own Classic lineage.

And, given his yearlings averaged almost £185,000, it seems unlikely connections will view their juvenile campaigns as the be all and end all. He is currently quoted at 66-1 in Paddy Power’s first-season sire market, which probably tells its own story, although that price might just underestimate his chances in what could be a low-scoring year.

A lot of the chat has centred around Blackbeard and Minzaal, and for obvious reasons. They are both sons of past champion freshmen in No Nay Never and Mehmas respectively, and both possessed more than their fair share of speed and precocity on the track, traits that typically come to the fore in this contest.

Minzaal has 116 two-year-olds to run for him, giving him the narrowest advantage over Blackbeard, who has 115. There is a similarly slim gap between the pair in Paddy Power’s market, with Minzaal shading favouritism at 11-10, just ahead of Blackbeard at 6-4. Given their profiles, it would come as no surprise to see this pair going head-to-head throughout the season.

Persian Force, 9-2 third favourite, also has a three-figure crop at his disposal with 100 juveniles. While this puts him at a slight disadvantage in terms of numbers, he stands at Tally-Ho Stud, whose stallions have accounted for five of the last ten champion first-season sires. Clearly the O’Callaghan family have the midas touch.

The son of Mehmas will have an early opportunity to get on the board when the well-fancied Blixen Force and stablemate Ocean Club contest the Brocklesby at Doncaster on Saturday. That pair are owned by Amo Racing, who also owns Persian Force.

While Blackbeard, Minzaal and Persian Force rate the most obvious contenders, there may just be a sleeper in the pack.

Starfield Stud resident Space Traveller might have flown under the radar in comparison to his more vaunted rivals, but it is the Group 2-winning son of Bated Breath who possesses the greatest depth of potential ammunition. He has 123 foals in his debut crop, which was conceived during his time at Ballyhane Stud. He was quoted at odds of 20-1 back in January, but has been backed into 8-1.

Admittedly this isn’t a significant numerical advantage, and he wasn’t in the same league as Baaeed or Minzaal during his time on the track, nor was he as classy a juvenile as Blackbeard or Persian Force.

However, it is worth reiterating an earlier point: when it comes to first-season sire standings, winners matter, and that goes for any winner.

Space Traveller and Starfield Stud's Micheál Orlandi (right)

Opportunity arguably overrides ability, with a humdrum maiden scorer worth as much as a Group 1 winner when it comes to this particular metric (if not in the grand scheme of a stallion’s career).

So while others may have more compelling long-term claims, with more foals on the ground than his rivals, Space Traveller certainly doesn’t lack for opportunity. We don’t have long to wait to learn whether his progeny have the ability to match.

It should be noted that claiming leading first-season sire honours isn’t a guaranteed precursor to a successful stallion career, as some of the past winners highlight.

And let’s not forget that influential names such as Frankel, Galileo and Night Of Thunder weren’t the winning most among their respective cohorts when their first two-year-olds hit the track.

Ultimately we are only dealing with juvenile achievements, which should only be the tip of the iceberg for some stallions’ progeny. There is a reason the Champion’s League final isn’t settled at half time, or the Masters decided after nine holes, after all.

Nonetheless, the first-season sire race can be relied upon to provide an interesting subplot throughout the turf season. The racecourse test will soon reveal who the real winners and losers are.

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