Why 66-1 underestimates his chances - hunting for value in the first-season sires betting market
Kitty Trice assesses the contenders and prices for this year's freshman sire battle
The new Flat season is fast approaching and with it comes the latest batch of first-season sires and betting on the title race, to be settled on number of winners in Britain and Ireland come December 31, 2024. Here, Kitty Trice spins through the runners and riders.
Pinatubo
Stands Dalham Hall Stud
First-crop juveniles 109
Best odds 11-10 with Paddy Power or Sky Bet
In the shape of this unbeaten European champion juvenile of 2019, with the highest rating since Celtic Swing in 1994, Darley have every chance of replicating the 2023 triumph of their Blue Point in the first-season sires battle.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 2 March 2024inFeatures
Last updated 15:08, 2 March 2024
- Karaktar reference: why Haras de Cercy believes the best is yet to come for the sire of Il Est Francais and Kala Conti
- 'I’m almost 63. I feel like I’m 23 and want to do more' - Michael O'Hagan on new challenges and old experiences
- British venture opening up new avenues for top South African breeder Gaynor Rupert
- From Almaty to Arabia - Kabirkhan representing Kazakhstan with distinction on racing's world stage
- 'She had brilliance' - Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs among Moyglare's exciting maiden mares for 2024
- Karaktar reference: why Haras de Cercy believes the best is yet to come for the sire of Il Est Francais and Kala Conti
- 'I’m almost 63. I feel like I’m 23 and want to do more' - Michael O'Hagan on new challenges and old experiences
- British venture opening up new avenues for top South African breeder Gaynor Rupert
- From Almaty to Arabia - Kabirkhan representing Kazakhstan with distinction on racing's world stage
- 'She had brilliance' - Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs among Moyglare's exciting maiden mares for 2024