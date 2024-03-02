Why 66-1 underestimates his chances - hunting for value in the first-season sires betting market

The new Flat season is fast approaching and with it comes the latest batch of first-season sires and betting on the title race, to be settled on number of winners in Britain and Ireland come December 31, 2024. Here, Kitty Trice spins through the runners and riders.

Pinatubo

Stands Dalham Hall Stud

First-crop juveniles 109

Best odds 11-10 with Paddy Power or Sky Bet

In the shape of this unbeaten European champion juvenile of 2019, with the highest rating since Celtic Swing in 1994, Darley have every chance of replicating the 2023 triumph of their Blue Point in the first-season sires battle.